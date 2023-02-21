(The Center Square) – The Redmond Fire Department will have an electric fire engine by 2025 following the city council authorizing a grant towards the purchase.
The fire department received a grant from the Washington state Department of Ecology that will pay for nearly $600,000 of the total costs of the electric engine program. The project’s total cost is $2.3 million for the engine and charging station, according to the City of Redmond. The city is dedicating approximately $1.8 million from its general fund for the project.
Redmond will be the first agency in Washington state to have an electric fire engine, as well as one of the first few in the country.
The Pierce Volterra electric fire engine is estimated to take about 25 months to build and bring to Redmond. This is because every Volterra electric engine is built to order.
The fire engine is intended to contribute towards the city’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality throughout its city operations by 2030.
The grant comes from the Washington State Clean Diesel Program and Volkswagen Settlement Grant program, in cooperation with the Diesel Emission Reduction Act grants program administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The Redmond Fire Department became the first agency in Washington state to receive the grant that funds projects to replace old diesel vehicles with alternative technologies.
City of Redmond officials visited Madison, Wisconsin to see a Volterra engine that has been in service there since 2021.
“We’ve learned the benefits of these new electric engines reducing fuel costs and with its backup diesel engine, it will be even more reliable than a traditional diesel engine,” Redmond Mayor Angela Birney said in a statement. "Quieter operations also help our first responders communicate at the scene of an incident and keep our Redmond community safe."
Other electric fire engines will be used this year in Portland, OR and Gilbert, AZ.