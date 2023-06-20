(The Center Square) – The Leavenworth Adventure Park opened earlier this month, and it will likely draw more tax revenue for the city.
“We are going to be a high volume, high revenue business, so I think we will be a good contributor,” said Kathy Moffett McDonald, the park’s marketing manager. “We are part of the City of Leavenworth, so the tax revenue goes to the city.”
The park held its grand opening June 1, featuring Washington state’s first alpine coaster. The grand opening ceremony helped raise money for local schools, according to McDonald.
Leavenworth, with a population of just more than 2,000, hosts more than 2 million visitors each year, according to the Chamber of Commerce. Accommodation and food services account for 20% of its workforce.
“We look forward to giving back to the community,” said Dave Moffett, the park’s president in a news release. “We have worked almost exclusively with local experts to build the park, while taking care of the environment.”
McDonald said the park has been hiring many people, and it has filled to maximum capacity every day since opening. She said it is working with hotels to maximize occupancy.
“We try to control the crowds by limiting the number of people that are inside the park, so that’s been kind of crazy,” she said. “We’re really encouraging people to get reservations.”
The Tumwater Twister Alpine Coaster features views of the Tumwater Canyon, Icicle Ridge, the Wenatchee River rapids and the town of Leavenworth. Each sled holds up to two people and includes tamper-proof lockable safety belts, and can reach a full speed of 27 mph.
“What makes this ride so thrilling is definitely the three 360-degree helix circle turns and the incredible views,” Moffett said. “People from all over are going to brag about this exciting ride.”
The park also features an Alpine Ascent Climbing Wall, a Bavarian Bungee Bounce Trampoline and a Gems of the Enchantments Mining Sluice. It offers an 8,500 square foot, three-story guest service center with food and drinks, outdoor seating and more.
General Manager John Sutherland said in the news release guests would enjoy the park’s mascot, a lion named “Super Lou.”
“Bringing joy and fun to kids of all ages in a safe and friendly environment is the mission,” Moffett said. “The Bavarian town of Leavenworth is the perfect place to be.”
The park will be open year-round in rain, snow or shine. It opened with a limited schedule June 1, but will expand its hours from July 1 to Sept. 4. According to a fact sheet, there is no entrance fee, and guests pay only for each attraction.
Preparing the park was a large undertaking, according to McDonald, but the city and Chamber of Commerce have been helpful. She said the park is yet another reason for guests to visit Leavenworth.
“We are going to be open year round, and Leavenworth is a four-season town,” she said.
Visitors can find more information at leavenworthadventurepark.com.