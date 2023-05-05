(The Center Square) – Pierce County is planning to purchase a 149,330 square-foot office building in Tacoma for approximately $27.3 million as part of its initiative to consolidate its justice service programs.
The purchase will need to be approved by the Pierce County Council and would be funded through a bond issuance. The building would be converted into a justice center, where there would be more space for law and justice programs. In turn, the county expects more efficiencies in customer service and courtroom functions. It is expected to also save costs for county taxpayers to alternatively construct an entirely new center.
“Consolidating those operations allows us to serve residents more efficiently and effectively,” Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier said in a statement. “At the same time, relocating administration functions currently scattered across several leased buildings into one location saves money and allows us to purchase a building in a favorable real estate market.”
The purchase would specifically save $30 million, compared to an estimated $70 million to construct a new building, according to the county. It does not require a tax increase or reduction of existing services.
The Pierce County Facilities Management conducted a study last year that found the current County-City Building has been stretched to the maximum in making use of any existing available space through renovations and expansions to accommodate various programmatic and staffing increases over the years.
“Without major system and building renovations, making programmatic revisions to the building (is) becoming increasingly challenging,” the study states.
The county departments and functions expected to move into the newly purchased building include the Pierce County Executive’s Office, county council, human resources, information technology, economic development, risk management, communications and facilities.
The purchase is expected to be completed later this fall. The consolidation of the departments and programs would move in by 2025 and speed up the first phase of the justice center improvement plan by five years.