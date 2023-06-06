(The Center Square) – Washington state is expecting a larger than usual cherry crop.
“We’re very excited for the cherry crop this year,” said Mike Taylor, Stemilt Growers vice president of sales and marketing, according to Produce Blue Book. “It should be a great season because cherry volumes will be much larger.”
Growers like Wenatchee-based Stemilt are seeing larger cherry yields this year as the crop promises to increase 30%, according to MyNorthwest.
Washington was the top sweet cherry producing state in 2021, according to the Northwest Horticultural Council. The Northwest produced 73% of America’s fresh sweet cherry crop and 75% of its sweet cherry fresh consumption exports in 2022.
Brianna Shales, Stemilt’s marketing director, said to the Organic Produce Network that this year’s season of organic dark sweet cherries and Rainier cherries would run from mid-June to early or mid-August.
“We are expecting a nice bump in organic cherry production,” Shales said. “We find that quality is what drives organic cherry shoppers to repeat purchases.”
Shales said the company is excited to run promotions, which Taylor said the company is preparing for July.
Taylor said the last two cherry crops had been smaller and lower quality due to weather challenges, with colder springs and hotter summers. He said this year’s season is behind but the crop is promising.
“This will shift sales dollars back on the calendar, but if you stay in it, you’ll see outstanding sales results,” Taylor said.
Domex Superfresh Growers from Yakima is also expecting a large harvest, according to OPN. Director of Marketing Catherine Gipe-Stewart said the company’s cherry season would start in mid-June, peak in mid-July, then be steady from late July to early August.
“We will be able to increase our efficiency and move fruit from orchard to retailer or consumer faster than before,” she said. “We will be rocking and rolling from late June to mid-July.”
The Center Square reached out to sources, including the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the Washington State Fruit Commission but received no response in time for publication.