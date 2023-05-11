(The Center Square) – Airbnb and other short-term rental owners in Spokane will have to brace for major changes in the way they operate their business, with new excise taxes, registration fees, and safety requirements potentially in the works.
According to the Spokane Municipal Code 17C.316.020, a short-term rental is defined as "a residential dwelling unit or bedrooms in a residential unit [that] are rented to overnight guests for fewer than 30 days." While that definition is unlikely to change, other portions of related laws will be. Those changes will bring code enforcement and safety regulations, as well as potential additional fees and taxes.
"Essentially how we got here is that we recognized that there was a low volume of folks actually applying for their short term rental permit," said Donna deBit, a Senior Planner with the City of Spokane's Development Services Center, in an informational meeting.
It was noted that 219 short-term rentals have been permitted since 2015, but only 44 are registered with the city. Contrast that with the city-wide 648 short-term rentals currently being advertised on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo, down from 666 in February of this year.
Looking at that high number in February along with the number currently registered with the city, this means potentially fewer than 7% of all short-term rentals within Spokane city limits have valid permits to operate.
"The problem is that we just didn't have an avenue to pin these down by address," deBit continued. "That's where the contract with Granicus is going to be extremely helpful because they pin down the addresses, and we will be sending notices to the folks advertising, giving them their path forward to become compliant."
The City's contract with the company, inked last November under file number OPR 2022-0885, will cost approximately $25,000 per year and has a duration of five years.
Property renters will be glad to hear that one potential complication, ESSB 5334, which would have given municipalities the authority to impose a special excise tax "not to exceed 10% of the amount of the charge made on the rental," appears to have stalled out in committee during this session of the State Legislature.
Currently, at the recommendation of the City Council, the excise tax would be $2 per night collected quarterly. This would be in addition to the 8.9% lodging tax currently collected by the city.
The new fee structure would consist of a $200 permit in residential zones, and a $100 annual renewal, or a $350 permit in non-residential zones, and a $150 annual renewal. An additional $105 per hour fee for annual life safety review by the fire department would apply. The details of that annual safety review are currently unclear.
The actual shape of this ordinance and what it entails is still in flux.
Modifications to the current version of the ordinance from Wednesday's City Plan Commission hearing will still have to be heard by the City Council and signed by the Mayor before they are adopted into the law, and there's plenty more time for change in the legislative process.
The current version of the proposed legislation has an advanced reading on the City Council agenda for May 22nd, a first reading schedule for May 29th, and the Council hearing on June 5th.