(The Center Square) – The North Spokane Corridor project may be a highway from development hell, but two Spokane County politicians are hoping they’ll be around to reach the end of that road.
“They say a picture is worth a thousand words. I’ll leave you with the attached photo that expresses the desires of hundreds of thousands of Eastern Washingtonians,” said Spokane County Commissioner Al French in a Facebook post.
The post pictured French flanked by Steve Corker, former Spokane City Councilman and past chair of the Spokane Democratic Party. They are posed standing in front of a hearse parked in front of traffic cones on an uncompleted stretch of the Spokane North Corridor.
The photo caption asked, “What do these two gentlemen have in common with the North/South corridor?” before answering “All three were conceived over 70 years ago.”
After nearly 33 years of debate and proposals, the project was greenlit in 1997. The first phase of the project broke ground in August 2001.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the North Spokane corridor has a budget of $1.5 billion and the timeline is listed as 2001 to 2028. That date is currently unlikely given that Governor Inslee’s 6 year transportation plan for the 2023-2025 biennium pushed the completion date of the project back to 2035 due to budgetary constraints.
French passed on an article from the Spokesman Review, that said “after concerted pushback to the proposed delay, the governor and local lawmakers have emphasized that they remain committed to keeping the project on track.” Separately, the governor said, “I hope to move that forward, and yes, we’re looking at alternate means to accelerate that project.”
It’s that hope that the closing words of French’s photo caption lays out, stating, “It is the dream of Corker and French to travel the full length of the completed North/South Corridor in the front seat of a hearse, and not be riding in the back. Please help make their dream a reality before it’s too late.”