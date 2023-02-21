(The Center Square) – Proposed legislation to establish a Road Usage Charge, or pay-by-mile system, in Washington state is a polarizing issue, with opponents calling it an unfair burden on drivers and proponents claiming it’s more sustainable than the current gas tax.
House Bill 1832 would implement a gradual shift to a pay-by-mile system to fund road projects. Per the legislation, drivers would pay 2.5 cents for every mile driven on publicly-funded roads, voluntarily beginning on July 1, 2025, with a target date of Jan. 1, 2030 for implementing a comprehensive, mandatory pay-by-mile system.
The thinking behind HB 1832 – more than a decade in the making given the state began looking at pay-by-mile in 2012 – is that the gas tax needs to be replaced because automobiles are getting better fuel mileage. Also, since electric vehicles do not require gasoline to operate, they don’t contribute to the upkeep of roads through a gas tax.
Republican leaders at their regular Tuesday morning weekly media event on the legislative session expressed skepticism about the bill.
“It’s terrible for the people that live in the districts that we represent,” Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, said. “You know, we are also seeing record revenues coming into our transportation system from a variety of sources. It doesn’t all have to be the gas tax.”
House Republican Minority Leader went on to say the bill will have a detrimental impact on lower-income people who have to drive far to get to and from work.
“They shouldn’t be penalized further because they have to commute,” he said.
Rep. Jacqueline Maycumber, R-Republic, spoke out against HB 1832 on state constitutional grounds.
“And it’s also not protected under the 18th Amendment,” she said. “I mean if we’re going to talk about transportation dollars, it should go to the roads and that policy does not have it protected and we’re already paying – and you’re seeing – an indirect tax on the cap-and-trade and Climate Commitment Act.”
The 18th Amendment to the Washington State Constitution restricts the expenditure of gas tax and vehicle license fees deposited into the motor vehicle fund to “highway purposes.”
The Climate Commitment Act includes a cap-and-trade program that puts a limit on greenhouse gas emissions from large polluters. Companies that can’t meet the cap can purchase carbon allowances from the state. Similar to stocks and bonds, these allowances can be obtained through quarterly auctions hosted by the Department of Ecology.
The first auction of more than 6 million allowances is to be held on Feb. 28.
Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, said there were better alternatives to a pay-by-mile system.
“Say, for instance, you took the sales tax on electric vehicles and said we’re going to devote that to road maintenance,” the Senate Republican Leader explained. “That would grow over time and would be a significant, consistent funder to transportation. We have to look beyond our traditional ways and the road usage tax I just don’t see a future for that. That’s not going to gain support. It’s unpopular, frankly, on both side of the aisle for many different reasons, and it’s the wrong answer to a real problem.”
Supporters of HB 1832 had their say during a Tuesday afternoon public hearing before the House Transportation Committee.
Kelly Fukai, Washington State Transportation Commissioner from Spokane County, said that “RUC is the most viable and sustainable approach to transportation funding. Our research has proven that RUC implementation can be simpler, customer friendly, enforceable, and secure.”
Grace Reamer, representing the Seattle Electric Vehicle Association, applauded the legislation.
“We do wholeheartedly support this effort to create a more equitable system for EVs to pay their fair share of state road costs,” she said. “Through all its revisions, proposed House Bill 1832 comes the closest so far to a fairer system.”
Leah Missick of Pacific Northwest-based Climate Solutions said the proceeds of a RUC system should not be protected by the 18th Amendment to the state constitution “because that does not look at our transportation system holistically and it limits the state in how it could spend its funds and where the funds might be needed the most.”
Only about 15 minutes of testimony was heard on HB 1832, as two previous bills at the public hearing took up the majority of the two-and-a-half hour meeting, before the public hearing was suspended.
“We’re going to be going to individual caucuses to talk about previously heard bills," Committee Chair Jake Fey, D-Tacoma, explained. "We have a hope of being able to complete our work on Thursday of moving bills out of committee, so we need to give staff as much notice as possible about any potential amendments on bills that are still under consideration."
He added, “We will announce the continuation of this public hearing on House Bill 1832 later this week. We will have it. It will be reposted.”