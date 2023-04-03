(The Center Square) – The King County Sheriff’s Office distributed $36,525 in gift cards for 287 total firearms.
Out of the 287 firearms traded in, there were 75 rifles, 70 shotguns, 68 pistols, 46 revolvers, 11 AR-15’s and AK-47’s, 8 muzzle loading firearms, 7 antiques and 2 that were categorized as “other.”
The gun buyback program is funded by a $100,000 allotment granted by the King County Council in July 2022. King County councilmembers approved the program with the intention to address an increase in gun violence in King County.
King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski was a sponsor of the gun buyback program legislation. He attended the event on April 1.
“Cars were lined up around the block an hour before the event was scheduled to open,” Dembowski said to The Center Square in an email. “Residents told our deputies over and over how much they appreciated the opportunity to safely and securely dispose of their unwanted firearms without any concern about how the guns might be used in the future if they were sold in the private market.”
The number of firearms and rounds of ammunition collected exceeded any similar event recently conducted by other law enforcement agencies in the region, according to Dembowski. This includes the Kirkland Police Department, which received 91 guns from 45 participants who were reimbursed with a collective $11,375 in Visa gift cards last year.
The last time King County held a similar program was in 2013, in which county officials collaborated with the City of Seattle. The two jurisdictions netted a combined 716 firearms and saw $68,000 in gift cards distributed, according to the county.
The non-profit think tank RAND Corporation conducted a study on gun buyback programs in the U.S. in January, 2023. The study found that while the buyback programs have grown in popularity, “meaningful effects could go undetected because only a tiny fraction of guns in a community is turned in at buyback events,” according to the study.
The study also noted that the evidence of the effectiveness of voluntary gun buyback programs is thin.
“We understand that this is not a primary ‘street gun crime’ fighting strategy - that’s not its primary purpose,” Dembowski said. “I think all involved are happy with the results.”