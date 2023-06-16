(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife has announced the adoption of new rules governing special use permits.
The measures amend and clarify existing rules and establish new regulations for accessibility permits, allowing increased access and opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
The new rules, filed with the state last month, were adopted earlier this week.
“We are excited to reduce barriers that may impede participation by people with disabilities by streamlining the administrative processes associated with these common requests,” said Diversity Equity and Inclusion Manager Larry Delgado in a news release accompanying the announcement.
The adoption of the new rules comes 31 days after their filing with the state and at the end of a months-long process for rule changes. A process that includes development, refinement by WDFW committees, a public comment period, a public hearing, and the department director’s approval.
Two major notable changes to the rules include a completely rewritten “definitions” portion of the code, as well as the removal of one caveat.
Section 3 of WAC 220-200-170, used to read “The terms and conditions of a special use permit, when provided as a reasonable modification, supersede department rules that conflict with the terms and conditions of the special use permit.”
The middle section, “when provided as a reasonable modification,” has been removed, no longer allowing for variance in enforcement based on the enforcing officer’s definition of reasonable.
“The changes will reduce barriers that may impede participation by persons with disabilities by streamlining the administrative processes associated with these common requests. The changes will also ensure consistent application of permit standards, allowing for increased equity and efficiency of department services to Washington communities,” according to the Disability Designation and Special Use Permits page, where the new rules are listed as adopted.
Full text of the amended rules can be found on the WDFW website.