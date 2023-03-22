(The Center Square) – King County is partnering with Businessman Steve Ballmer’s group to fund over $2.4 million towards mental health enhancements in school-based health centers through 2025.
School-based health centers provide services such as primary care, mental health counseling and collaborate with schools to address any concerns in regards to students' healthy development.
King County dedicated $1.2 million from its Best Starts for Kids Initiative within the Department of Community and Human Services, and Public Health — Seattle & King County. The levy rate for the voter-passed initiative is 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. It is anticipated to bring the county $800 million through 2027.
Ballmer Group is funding an additional $1.2 million over the next three years.
“This partnership with Ballmer Group gives us an opportunity to extend resources deeper into communities that are calling for mental health support,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement. “This investment will grow connections within the communities these school-based health centers serve, and I want to thank Ballmer Group for their commitment to the health and future of students across King County.”
The county expects the $2.4 million to help connect community groups and school-based health centers to provide “culturally responsive mental health care to reach young people, and particularly young people who don't have access to these supports.”
Funds will go to the Boys and Girls Clubs of King County’s Southeast Network, King County Sexual Assault Resource Center, International Community Health Services and Neighborcare Health. Clinics in Seattle Public Schools, Bellevue, and Highline school districts will see improvements through these additional services and supports, as well.
This comes as a result of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing a warning on the mental health crisis in youth in April, 2022. King County reported an uptick in children ages 10 to 13 making more emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts.
Last school year, there were nearly 40,000 visits to the clinics, with 19,076 being for mental health, according to the county.