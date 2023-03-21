(The Center Square) – The Senate Transportation Committee recently heard testimony on legislation that would expedite replacement of Washington State Ferries’ aging boats with new hybrid-electric vessels by opening procurement to national shipbuilders. Current state law requires that ships be constructed in Washington.
Senate Bill 5760 would have the state Department of Transportation contract for up to five of the new 144-car vessels by using a one- or two-contract acquisition approach to potentially accelerated ship delivery. The bill also includes incentives that could be offered for design modifications to lower crew needs and the overall lifecycle costs of the vessels.
Additionally, shipbuilders would receive a 5% to 10% credit for bid proposals for ships constructed in the Evergreen State. There would also be incentives for utilizing apprenticeship programs to keep jobs in state and for meeting state environmental standards.
“But we have aging boats and so it is urgent for us to acquire new vessels to keep the system iconic and moving forward,” explained Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynnwood, prime sponsor of HB 5760 and committee chair, at Tuesday afternoon's public hearing.
He noted last year’s failed attempt to secure a new contract to build ferries had made time even more of a factor in updating the fleet.
“So now we’re a couple years delayed, and we need these vessels on board as quickly as possible,” Liias said.
Tom Thiersch, chair of the Jefferson County Ferry Advisory Committee, thinks the bill is a good idea.
“I am speaking in support of this bill because I believe it’s essential to the viability of our ferry system,” he said in testifying remotely on HB 5760. “In my 16-plus years on our ferry committee I’ve seen Washington State Ferries spend an enormous amount of money to build ferries. Sadly, much of that money has been wasted because Ferries has been forced to pay more than any other ferry system to build those boats.”
He was critical of what he called protectionism built into Washington’s ferry procurement process.
“Subsidizing shipbuilders in Washington is simply not worth it,” Thiersch said, because it makes ships more expensive than they need to be.
The Legislature has already approved spending $1 billion for five new boats, he said, when the state could be getting seven boats for that money.
Public testimony on the bill was preceded by a presentation from research analysts at the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee, which produced a preliminary report earlier this year on ferry design-build contracting and procurement.
“The legislative auditor concludes that the Legislature should consider revising state law to allow alternatives that increase the ferry acquisition speed and the value to the state,” Rebecca Connolly told the committee. “And Ferries should improve its cost estimating process, payment, and other practices.”
The report recommends the Legislature consider amending state law to allow WSF to use a best value selection process for ferry acquisition, as well as amending state law to allow WSF to offer a single nationwide RFP [request for proposal] that increases competition, offers in-state preference, and protects against the risk of a longer procurement process.
The issue of ferries came up at Republican leadership’s Tuesday morning media availability event.
Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, said it’s preferable to give builders in Washington the first shot at constructing new vessels, while recognizing that might be a limiting factor in trying to get new boats in timely fashion.
“We have to go down both paths at the same time, making it very clear that our preferred path is in Washington and if it’s necessary to go outside Washington the company that would do it would have to do it under the same environmental and labor conditions as we would have here in Washington,” the House Republican leader said.