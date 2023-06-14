(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane has reached a tentative agreement on a 4-year labor contract with the Spokane Police Guild that represents officers and sergeants, the rank and file of the Spokane Police Department.
“We have a community that is very welcoming and supportive of the department and its officers,” said Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward. “This contract shows the City’s commitment to retain and recruit a strong, professional, and experienced force.”
The agreement announced by City Communications Director Brian Coddington via a news release Tuesday afternoon still has to be ratified by the guild membership. This process could take between seven to ten days.
Other agencies in the region have recently renegotiated their compensation which, absent this new contract, would put Spokane in an unfavorable hiring position compared to other markets.
This new contract comes just weeks after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl, in a presentation to the city council, noted that the force was deficient by nearly 20% in its ability to put officers on the street.
Though light on specifics, the contract is “competitive with other regional agencies that recruit and hire in the same candidate pool,” according to the news release.
Some of the contracts highlights include;
- A 5% raise in the first year
- Raises in each of the following 3 years
- Associate's and Bachelor's degrees receive a pay scale increase
- Experience credit for years of service in another department
- Office of the Ombudsman additional investigatory options
- Guild selection of a deputy ombudsman
- Serious misconduct allegations may be investigated for up to five years after the incident.
Also of note is how the recent vote by the City Council to allow broader Ombudsman oversight may affect the guild’s reception of this new contract.
If approved by the guild, the contract would still have to go to the City Council for a vote. If approved, it would be retroactive to the beginning of the year.
The Spokane Police Academy recently announced $1.4 million in funding for an expansion project.