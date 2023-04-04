(The Center Square) – Marcus Glasper assumed his new role as director of Washington state's Department of Licensing at the beginning of this month, having been named to the position in February by Gov. Jay Inslee. He replaces the recently retired Teresa Berntsen.
Gasper’s appointment, subject to confirmation by the Senate, was voted unanimously out of executive session on Tuesday morning by the Senate Transportation Committee.
“We have reported Senate Gubernatorial Appointment 9339 with a recommendation that it be confirmed to the Rules Committee subject to signature,” said Sen. Marko Liias, D-Everett, who serves as committee chair.
Glasper, who served five years as the director of Washington’s Lottery before assuming his new job, has more than three decades of experience in the public sector, including working in nuclear cleanup efforts at the Hanford Nuclear Site in eastern Washington for the U.S. Department of Energy.
His state government experience includes tenures with the Department of Corrections and the Department of Revenue.
During his time at Washington’s Lottery, Glasper helped spearhead “a new strategic roadmap for the organization, established a first-of-its-kind retail space, and implemented a voluntary self-exclusion program and other responsible gambling verification policies,” according to news release put out by the Governor’s Office announcing Glasper’s appointment to the top job at DOL.
“So, as you can see, I’ve worked in nuclear waste – I’m not glowing yet, I don’t think – the prison system, taxes, and now the DOL, a very varied mix of industry,” Glasper said during a Monday morning public hearing before the committee on his confirmation.
He highlighted his accomplishments by touting his ability to work collaboratively with team members and stakeholders alike.
“I mention this to say that if given the opportunity, I would bring this same philosophy of establishing priorities, focusing on operational excellence at the Department of Licensing as well,” Glasper told the committee. “I have been dedicated to continuously improving the image of government and the quality of services it provides, and I believe I can continue to make a difference in this new role.”
Glasper, a native of Plaquemine, La., earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Southern University in Baton Rouge, and a master’s degree in engineering management from Washington State University in Pullman.