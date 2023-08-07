A full-sized 1999 Ford pickup has the dubious distinction of being the most stolen vehicle in Washington state last year, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
More than 4,100 of the older Ford trucks were ripped off by thieves in the Evergreen State in 2022, the NICB and NW Insurance Council announced in a Wednesday news release.
While that particular Ford model may have topped Washington’s top-10 list of stolen vehicles, a full-size 2004 Chevrolet pickup was the one most targeted by thieves nationwide, the NICB reported.
The report tracks theft data for vehicles manufactured between 1997 to 2018. Certain models of older cars and trucks are popular with thieves because of their longevity and value of their parts, plus they are easier to steal, the news release stated.
Newer and more-expensive vehicles often have more sophisticated alarms and anti-theft systems and can be harder targets for auto thieves. But when stolen, these vehicles are frequently resold intact or shipped overseas, according to the insurance council.
Citing information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds in the United States and those losses cost vehicle owners about $8 billion in 2022. The number of vehicle thefts nationwide increased by 7% last year, the NICB also reported.
Such losses affect vehicle insurance coverage for all consumers.
“The cost to repair or replace stolen vehicles is reflected in insurance premiums. That makes auto theft prevention an important issue for every vehicle owner,” said Kenton Brine, president of the NW Insurance Council, an insurer-supported organization that provides information to consumers, media, and public policymakers in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.
When thefts occur, vehicle owners are urged to immediately notify law enforcement. Statistically, 34% of reported stolen vehicles are recovered the same day of the theft and 45% are located within two days, according to the NICB.
Reporting a theft to police also provides the vehicle owner with a record that is typically needed by an insurer to honor a claim.
According to NICB data, Washington state’s most stolen vehicles in 2022 were:
- 1999 Ford pickup (full size) – 4,121 thefts
- 2000 Honda Civic – 3,267 thefts
- 1997 Honda Accord – 2,613 thefts
- 2004 Chevrolet pickup (full size) – 1,575 thefts
- 2001/2000 Honda CR-V – 1,338 thefts
- 1997 Ford pickup (small size) – 858 thefts
- 2007 Toyota Camry – 791 thefts
- 1998 Subaru Legacy – 771 thefts
- 2001 Dodge pickup (full size) – 744 thefts
- 2018 Hyundai Elantra – 698 thefts
To reduce the risk of being ripped off, vehicle owners can take these precautions:
- Keep doors locked and windows completely rolled up.
- Remove keys from the ignition or take the key fob with you, even when only briefly stepping away from the vehicle.
- Remove or hide valuables such as purses, wallets, cell phones, briefcases, bags, or firearms.
- Park in well-lit areas.
- If equipped, always activate the alarm or security system of your vehicle when it is parked or unattended.
The insurance council said auto owners may add optional comprehensive coverage to their insurance plans which can offset the cost of repairs or loss of a stolen vehicle. Such policies are separate from collision and personal injury auto liability insurance required by state law.