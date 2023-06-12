(The Center Square) – After a week-end retreat, the Washington State University Board of Regents has taken action on the $11.5 million dollar budget deficit in their Athletics Department.
The deficit, as previously reported by The Center Square, comes from a $6.1 million in revenue decline and $5.4 million in budget overruns. With Athletics Director Pat Chun at the helm, this comes just one year after WSU Athletics posted their first balanced budget in more than a decade.
“Throughout this process, we have been committed to seeking the truth, to determining where we stand, how we got here, and then being transparent about all of it,” Chun said at the meeting before taking ownership of the debacle.
“Ultimately as the leader of our department, I am responsible for what occurs under my watch and I own any of our current financial challenges,” he added.
“The Athletics Department is taking several steps to resolve the issues, including a freeze on hiring, halting non-essential travel and purchases, pausing new professional development and adding additional checks on expenses and purchases,” reported the WSU Insider after the meeting’s conclusion.
That same report noted that as part of the 2023-2024 budget, the university is providing $1.4 and $2.4 million, respectively, in new financial support coming from what they call “central revenue streams,” or largely interest revenue.
It was also noted that these funds were approved over a year and a half ago, and will not draw on any state funding or student tuition.
Athletics director Chun, at one point, referred to the $11.5 million dollar deficit as “an aberration” before going on to call WSU one of “the most fiscally efficient athletics program[s] in the country.”
According to the WSU Insider, Some members of the Board of Regents were skeptical.
“Can we actually be having profitable athletics or a break-even athletics budget, because the credibility is waning, if not tarnished at the moment, because we’ve been here, having this conversation, with a very positive outlook, and then find ourselves struggling to make right of that,” asked Regent Marty Dickinson.
Another member, faculty representative Judith McDonald, voiced concerns about budget cuts being made elsewhere in the university system while the athletics budget was growing.
“We must do better, and we will,” said Chun. “We have and will continue to make any and all necessary adjustments and changes.”
Ultimately, the board adopted the reforms, and then heard out Chun’s vision for WSU Athletics 2023-2024 academic year.