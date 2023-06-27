(The Center Square) – A Snohomish-based roofing company is in trouble with the state again.
The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries, or L&I, has fined Allways Roofing $442,654 for repeated workplace safety violations.
“This company knows exactly what the rules are,” Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, said in a June 20 news release. “The foreman on site has been involved in at least four other citations in the past. They’re blatantly choosing to ignore the rules, putting workers at serious risk of injury or death.”
The Center Square reached out to Allways Roofing for comment on the fine but did not receive a response.
The company was brought to L&I’s attention in November when someone from the agency saw roofers on a two-story building in Tumwater working without using any fall protection.
L&I had previously flagged Allways Roofing as a severe violator due to its past infractions. That fact combined with November’s observation resulted in daily job site inspections.
During one of these return visits, inspectors saw workers using nail guns without eye protection and another worker remove their fall protection when installing a vapor barrier.
As a result, L&I issued 11 citations over a lack of protection and training for workers.
Since 2019, the state has fined Allways Roofing more than $3 million.
Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 300 and 400 construction workers die on the job each year.
Workplace safety violations can be anonymously reported to L&I by calling 1-800-423-7733.