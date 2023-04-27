(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday morning signed into law five bills related to abortion and gender-affirming care.
“We are here to proclaim very vocally and very forcefully that we will not allow any state or any Trump-appointed judge to jeopardize a woman’s right of choice in the state of Washington,” Inslee said at the bill signing event held at the Hans Rosling Center for Population Health at the University of Washington in Seattle. “We know when it comes to women’s freedom of choice the Evergreen State is ever vigilant in protecting this freedom right.”
House Bill 1155, the “My Health, My Data Act,” beefs up consumer protections around the collecting, sharing and selling of consumer data, including information gathered by apps, websites and organizations.
House Bill 1340 protects health care providers in the state from disciplinary action for providing legal abortion and gender-affirming care in Washington.
House Bill 1469 shields patients and providers of abortions and gender-affirming care from prosecution by authorities out-of-state, including preventing cooperation with investigations from other states.
Senate Bill 5242 requires state-regulated health plans in Washington to cover abortion with no cost-sharing charges to the enrollee.
Senate Bill 5768 authorizes the state Department of Corrections to acquire, sell, deliver, distribute and dispense 30,000 doses of mifepristone, the first pill in a two-drug medication abortion regimen. Last month, Inslee directed the DOC to purchase the supply in wake of a ruling in a Texas federal court threatened access to mifepristone.
Inslee, a longtime champion of abortion rights in Washington, framed his signing of these bills into law as a necessary response to threats to a woman’s right to choose.
“And we know unfortunately, there are states across the country that are and will be attempting to put its tentacles into the state of Washington,” Inslee said. “We will not allow that."
Lawmakers in Idaho, Washington’s neighbor to the east, passed legislation at the end of March – with Gov. Brad Little signing it into law in early April – that would make it illegal for any person to help an Idaho minor get an abortion in another state, even if abortion is legal in that state.
“We know there are some threats from some judicial decisions to threaten that right,” Inslee continued. “We will not allow that.”
On April 7, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, ruled the U.S. Food and Drug Administration improperly approved mifepristone more than two decades ago.
A few hours later, a federal judge in Washington state ordered the FDA to not roll back its approval of the widely used abortion drug, siding with a coalition of Democratic attorneys general in 17 states and the District of Columbia who challenged dispensing restrictions.
The U.S. Supreme Court has since weighed in, ruling on April 21 that the pill could remain accessible without restrictions for now.
It was another Supreme Court decision – last year’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and sending abortion back to individual states to set their own laws on the procedure – that got Inslee and lawmakers looking into strengthening Washington’s already robust laws protecting abortion rights.
“No state in the United States will be more protected, more vigilant, and more successful in protecting a woman’s right of choice than the state of Washington,” Inslee said moments before signing the bills into law.