(The Center Square) – The Washington State Legislature adjourned its 2023 session on Sunday, marking the fourth consecutive session with no emergency powers reform to emerge.
The last chance this session for some legislative oversight of the governor’s powers during an emergency were contained in an earlier version of the state operating budget, Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5187, passed by the Senate.
“The senate facilities and operations committee and the house of representatives executive rules committee shall convene a legislative task force to examine standards for legislative oversight of declarations of a state of emergency and orders prohibiting certain activities or suspending laws during a state of emergency,” that version of the bill read, in part, on the subject of emergency powers reform.
The final version of the ESSB 5187 did not contain the provision for studying emergency powers reform.
“So, in the original Senate bill we had a work group in there to study emergency powers and bring a bipartisan recommendation back to the Legislature,” Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, told The Center Square on Wednesday. “That was ultimately negotiated out. But I am told – and we’ll see if this comes to pass – that the leadership in the Senate Democrats assured everyone that this would come up next year, that they were committed to doing something to improve that.”
The Senate Republican leader expressed some skepticism about Democrats following through.
“They’ve said that before, so I don’t think that’s even close to assurance that it will literally happen, but we did make a little progress,” Braun said. “But that ultimately dropped out and there’s this vague promise that something will come. We’ll see.”
Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, was similarly skeptical.
“The speaker [Rep. Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma] said over and over that you don’t do that when you’re in the emergency; you do it after the emergency,” the former House Republican leader said Wednesday. “Well, I guess you don’t do it then either.”
The Center Square reached out to Jinkins for comment but did not immediately get a response.
Two emergency powers reform bills died in the Legislature this session, with neither receiving a public hearing.
Senate Bill 5063 proposed several options for lawmakers to terminate or extend emergency declarations during or outside of when the Legislature was in session.
House Bill 1535 would have limited a state of emergency to 60 days unless extended by the Legislature and allowed lawmakers to terminate specific restrictions enacted under that emergency order.
Emergency powers reform has been an issue since February 29, 2020, when Gov. Jay Inslee declared a statewide emergency in response to the novel coronavirus that was spreading across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the state of emergency, the governor issued scores of additional proclamations ranging from shelter-in-place orders to school closures to a moratorium on evictions to vaccine and mask mandates.
Inslee ended his COVID state of emergency on Oct. 31, after 975 days of it being in effect.
The governor has repeatedly defended his actions, saying he used his authority to save lives during the pandemic and noting that his authority has been upheld every time it has been challenged in court.