(The Center Square) – The Seattle Department of Transportation has installed 28 No Turn on Red signs to support its goal of zero traffic deaths by 2030.
The increase in No Turn on Red signs is a response to the upward trend in traffic deaths and injuries in Seattle streets in the past three years. According to the Seattle Department of Transportation, there are more than 10,000 crashes in a year, with an average of 28 deaths and 180 serious injuries.
The department is installing 13 more signs before Seattle hosts the Major League Baseball All-Star Week in July.
A study by the Institute of Transportation Engineers was cited in the department’s Vision Zero Top to Bottom review, stating that turn-on-red restrictions can reduce pedestrian-vehicle conflicts by 92%. Between 2016 and 2020, right turn on red crashes in Seattle accounted for 9% of all crashes with people walking at signalized intersections
"Let’s not trade people’s safety so people in cars can save a few seconds of waiting for their turn to go,” Seattle Department of Transportation Director Greg Spotts said in a statement. “Adding 40 No Turn on Red intersections downtown is the first step in our plan to expand this proven safety measure to pedestrian dense neighborhoods.”
Last March, the Seattle Department of Transportation published a memo that requires the department to justify a reason not to include turning on red restrictions for any future plans to replace or modify a traffic signal. This policy establishes a more broad use of No Turn on Red restrictions throughout the city.
The Vision for Zero plan started in 2015. Since then, the transportation department has budgeted $2 million to $4.5 million per year through 2021. The budget for the plan increased to $8.3 million this year and $8.6 million in 2024, while traffic injuries in the city have increased as well.
“This funding is used for specific stand-alone treatments and as contributions to add Vision Zero scope to projects like large paving projects that are not budgeted to include desired safety treatments and can also be used as leverage for grants,” the Vision Zero Top to Bottom review states.
The Washington state House and Senate proposed similar bills that would have prohibited drivers from making a right turn on a red light when they are within 1,000 feet of a child care center, public park or playground, recreation center, library, public transit center, hospital or senior center.
Neither of the bills moved past initial hearings so far in 2023.