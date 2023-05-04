(The Center Square) – Snohomish County’s latest Homeless Point-in-Time count revealed there has been an 8.5% increase in the homeless population within the region this year.
The count was conducted on Jan. 24, 2023 and found that 1,285 people in 1,028 households were residing in shelter, transitional housing, or homeless in Snohomish County. That is a 101 person increase from 2022. This year’s Point-in-Time count is the highest since the county began recording in 2012.
Looking deeper into the latest statistics, the sheltered count decreased by 1%, totaling 594, while the unsheltered count increased by 18.3%, to 691 people.
The county noted that cold weather shelters were not open on the night of the count which could have impacted sheltered and unsheltered counts.
The Point-in-Time is often considered an imperfect measure of homelessness due to only holding a count on a single night. However, it is required by Washington state and federal governments. These government entities use the statistics to inform priorities for federal, state and local funding.
Since last year, Snohomish County has increased funding to address its homelessness issue. For instance, Somers dedicated $29 million in the current budget to increase and preserve housing units and behavioral health services across the county.
In August 2022, Snohomish County spent a total of $22.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars in August towards the acquisition of 165 units of bridge housing. The 165 units that the county acquired in August was a 26% increase in its system capacity, according to Snohomish County.
“Our residents experiencing homelessness need stable housing and supportive services, which is why we are taking a holistic approach to increase affordable housing, shelter and behavioral health services across Snohomish County,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in a statement.