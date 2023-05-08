(The Centers Square) – Thurston County Superior Court Judge Mary Sue Wilson says the Washington state Office of Financial Management has to pay the Citizen Action Defense Fund more than $33,000 in fees and costs in a public records lawsuit the state agency lost last month.
Wilson's April 28 final order follows her previous ruling earlier that same month that offers and counteroffers for state employee pay raises are disclosable public records once a deal is reached with the governor and posted online, as opposed to when the budget is signed.
On Oct. 20, CADF claimed OFM was refusing to provide copies of the state and unions’ original offers in the negotiations until after the Legislature approved the entire general fund state budget during this year’s legislative session.
OFM continued to withhold the documents after CADF submitted a new request, noting the Public Records Act has no such limitations on public records.
That resulted in a December lawsuit regarding negotiations between the Washington Federation of State Employees and the Governor’s Office “for failing to provide public records in connection with the Governor’s ‘secret’ negotiations with public sector employee unions last year that led to biennial agreements with $997 million in increased salary and benefits for state employees,” according to a news release put out by the watchdog group after its court win.
“The final order provides for fees and costs of $33,172.51 which the state agreed to as an amount following some back and forth on some itemized billing entries and my billable rate,” CADF Executive Director Jackson Maynard, who served as counsel on the case, said in a Saturday email.
“CADF is awarded reasonable attorneys’ fees in the amount of $32,115.13,” the final order reads. “CADF is awarded costs in the amount of $1,057.38. OFM shall pay CADF total costs and reasonable attorney fees of $33,172.51. This amount does not include the statutory penalty of $6 per day the record is withheld.”
Maynard addressed the daily $6 penalty as well.
“The court order also tallied the total penalties at $1,104 as of last Friday – and I noted on the record that these will continue until the records are actually provided,” he said.
The Center Square reached out to OFM, asking if and when the state agency would be turning over the requested records, but did not receive a response.