(The Center Square) – A behavioral health crisis response center will be built in Kirkland, with the help of $21.5 million in grants from Washington state and King County.
The multi-service crisis response center will focus on serving the behavioral health needs of residents across north King County 24/7. This includes walk-in mental health urgent care to stabilization efforts for behavioral health or substance use crises, according to the city of Kirkland. The center will provide behavioral health services regardless of severity of need or insurance status.
The center was announced jointly by the city of Kirkland and other north King County cities, including Bothell, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park and Shoreline.
“The new Connections crisis response center adds a critical element in the continuum of behavioral health care for community members in Kirkland and throughout the region,” Kirkland Mayor Penny Sweet said in a statement. “This announcement culminates a year-long effort by Kirkland and our north King County city partners to proactively address critical behavioral health needs in our communities.”
Out of the $21.5 million that the behavioral health crisis response center receives for its construction, King County is utilizing $11.5 million in state and local dollars towards the crisis center., according to King County Executive Dow Constantine.
The center coincides with the county’s Crisis Care Centers Levy that will be on voters’ ballots on April 25. The levy would fund a network of behavioral health crisis centers throughout King County.
The proposed nine-year property tax levy rate would be 15 cents per $1,000 assessed value. County councilmembers estimate that the owner of a median-priced home in King County would pay approximately $121 per year, or $10 per month, according to estimated 2024 home values.
The county expects the levy to generate approximately $1.25 billion between 2024 and the end of the levy in 2032, if passed by voters.
The crisis center in Kirkland is expected to be open in 2024, according to Connections Health Solutions, which will operate the center when it opens.