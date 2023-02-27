(The Center Square) - As work is underway creating a public police use of force data within the Washington State Attorney General’s Office, a state House bill would expand and fund the office's litigation powers against local police agencies for civil rights violations under a legal threshold lower than that applied at the federal level.
Proponents of HB 1445 sponsored by Rep. Drew Hansen, D-Bremerton, argue that the bill will allow greater accountability of law enforcement agencies that commit chronic civil rights violations. However, opponents insist that the legislation would alter the Attorney General’s Office's role and create a conflict of interest with its current law enforcement-related work.
Under federal law, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office has the authority to file civil actions against law enforcement agencies for engaging in “a pattern or practice” of civil rights violations. HB 1445 would bestow similar powers to the state attorney general. Among them would be the ability to issue demands for documents and criminal evidence from those agencies.
Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, told colleagues at a Feb. 22 House Appropriations Committee meeting, “The goal is to act upstream of wrongdoing and prevent it from happening. This bill is about increasing accountability for departments and agency culture, not individual officers.”
“This is an important tool to ensure accountability and institutional change where there may be a need for it that is not already met,” bill sponsor Hansen said at a Feb. 16 public hearing of House Appropriations.
Rather than applying to “a pattern or practice” of civil rights violations within the department, the bill would allow the State Attorney General to file civil action against a police agency for individual violations of state law or the state constitution “where insufficient accountability systems, training, and policies at the agency lead to such violations.”
The State Attorney General's Office anticipates annually receiving hundreds of complaints against police agencies, conducting eight investigations, and filing two civil actions. It is already involved in litigation in federal court against the City of Sunnyside, claiming its police department violated state landlord-tenant laws.
Speaking in opposition to the bill, Association of Washington Cities Government Relations Director Candice Bock told House Appropriations at the Feb. 16 public hearing, “The concern here is not necessarily the attorney general’s ability to pursue these investigations. The concern here is trying to balance this approach with the attorney general investigating and focusing on litigation and punitive measures, with asking the attorney general to more to work with an agency for voluntary compliance in addressing concerns the attorney general may find in their investigation.”
She added that the bill doesn’t account for the fiscal impacts to local agencies due to civil actions. Under HB 1445, the State Attorney General would receive $3.8 million per biennium along with 11 new employees, while local governments facing a lawsuit would be legally required to reimburse Attorney Genera's Office for legal courts. The State Attorney General's Office estimates the average lawsuit will cost $60,000.
Although the bill has drawn the support of law enforcement advocacy groups such as the Washington Fraternal Order Police, Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. Policy Director James McMahan told the House Appropriations Committee at a Feb. 16 public hearing that it would lead to an antagonistic relationship between local governments and the state Attorney General’s Office, since it doesn't require the Attorney General's Office to seek voluntary compliance on a request prior to filing civil action.
“We believe firmly that Washington governments should be helping each other, not suing each other,” he said, adding that the bill only applies to local agencies and not state agencies.
“If the attorney general is to be the watchdog of Washington law enforcement agencies we believe the legislature needs to divest the attorney general’s office of all law enforcement-related activities and programs,” he explained.
Among those programs is the public police use of force database under development. When finished and operational, police agencies are required by law to submit a report for every use of force incident involving one of their officers. The database is to be set up by a public university, though the newly-created Office of Independent Investigations, or OII, would be heavily involved and have direct access to the data.
Set up in 2021, OII is intended to investigate police use of force incidents. Under HB 1445, the state Attorney General’s Office would have to confer with OII to ensure any lawsuit doesn’t impede any ongoing investigations.
Speaking in opposition to the bill prior to a Feb. 22 vote in House Appropriations, Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, said “it is not for lack of recognition of wanting to achieve justice but simply recognition that Washington’s state attorney general’s office is modeled substantially different. This would be a pretty significant [expanded] scope of their power. I think our state’s founders wanted a much more limited role. I think this goes in the wrong direction and might create some potential conflict between this work and other kinds of work we’ve already asked them to do.”
HB 1445 cleared the House Appropriations Committee on Feb. 22 and has been referred to the Rules Committee for review.