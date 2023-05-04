(The Center Square) – Seattle Public Schools presented its fiscal stabilization plan to address a looming $131 million budget deficit, with the district relying on its rainy day fund and cuts to its central office to stabilize its budget.
The district is proposing to liquidate its entire rainy day fund, which consists of $42.2 million. Seattle Public Schools Chief Operations Officer Fred Podesta said the fund would need to be repaid over a five-year period starting in the 2024-25 school year.
The minimal annual contribution to the rainy day fund would be $6.6 million, according to a presentation at the Seattle Public Schools Board Work Session on May 3.
“While we would prefer not to use the whole [rainy day fund], it’s good that it’s there,” Podesta said at the school board work session. “If we had always held it to the minimum amount it could be, we would once again be back in a place where we’re not sure how to balance this coming budget.”
Along with liquidating the rainy day fund, Seattle Public Schools is proposing $31.8 million in cuts to its central office, $10.2 million in school level reductions, utilizing $10.4 million in its remaining fund balance from the current school year and $27 million in one-time funding sources.
The district estimates the budget gap to drop to $14.8 million if all of its proposed solutions are part of the final budget.
Podesta noted that estimates for the 2024-25 school year have not been updated yet. It originally projected the budget gap to increase to 53.4 million.
While the district continues to note that schools will not be consolidated in the next school year, approximately 86 staff positions in the central office will be cut, or 10% of the administration’s total staff. This will save $21.3 million in costs as part of the total $31.8 million in reductions at the central office.
Seattle Public Schools is also reducing its transportation services by $6.7 million by reducing some of its bus routes and staying on a two-tier routing service, rather than switching to a three-tier service.
“Folks really had to dig into their budgets in ways we haven’t in the past,” Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Brent Jones said. “It was not easy to get here, but we do have a plan that balances out.”
The district will continue to discuss the stabilization plan in the next two months, with the final budget resolution scheduled to be adopted on July 6.