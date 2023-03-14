(The Center Square) – Legislation that would prohibit websites and apps from collecting consumer health data without user consent and prevent the sale of such data drew strong support at Tuesday's public hearing before the Washington State Senate Law & Justice Committee.
Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1155, which on March 4 passed the House of Representatives on a 57-39 vote, would also outlaw “geofencing” technology around health care facilities for purposes of identifying or messaging consumers entering the geofencing area.
Geofencing is a virtual geographic boundary that enables software to trigger a response when a mobile device enters or leaves a particular area.
ESHB 1155 is largely a response to last year’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision in which the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling establishing a constitutional right to abortion, sending the controversial practice back to individual states to set their own abortion laws.
The bill – known as the My Health, My Data Act – was requested by Attorney General Bob Ferguson and would be enforceable under the state’s Consumer Protection Act.
“At its core this bill is about protecting the freedom and dignity for us to make private health care decisions and preventing vulnerabilities that can harm people,” said Rep. Vandana Slatter, D-Bellevue, the bill’s prime sponsor. “Not all of our health data is protected under federal law like HIPAA.”
She went on to say, “For only $160 anyone can buy a woman’s search history from a data broker and learn what clinics she’s searched for or her providers, and they can, if they wish to, target or hunt her down. So, currently a business model that uses algorithms to forecast your actions and deliver targeted ads to you can now be used to track and hunt people who can be criminally prosecuted and denied life-saving care.”
Joyce Bruce, legislative director at the Attorney General’s Office, said her office has labored to help come up with a pragmatic bill.
“We’ve worked with prime sponsors to carefully and thoughtfully craft legislation that balances the much-needed privacy and the workability for businesses in this legislation,” she said.
The bill is necessary, according to Nicole Kern, government relations manager at Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, even though conventional wisdom is the Dobbs decision enhanced Washington’s status as an abortion haven.
“Despite abortion remaining legal in Washington, patients traveling from out of state are terrified of being criminally prosecuted for seeking legal health care in our state,” she explained. “These data privacy concerns are a big barrier for accessing reproductive and gender-affirming health care.”
Jennifer Lee, technology policy lead at ACLU of Washington, agreed.
“The serious harms caused by data privacy violations are heightened in our post-Roe world,” she told the committee. “Many states are moving rapidly to criminalize abortion care and jeopardize access to needed health care services. In this new landscape, data shared between companies, private parties, and the government could be used to target and harass individuals who seek or access health care, including reproductive and gender-affirming care.”
Dr. Anuj Khattar of Cedar River Clinics, which provides abortions and related services, said passing the bill is critical for patients.
“As a health care provider, I see first hand how important health data privacy is in the work for my patients,” he said. “When patients live in and travel from places where this life-saving health care-seeking is not protected – and in some instances, can be criminalized – patients need to know that their activity to seek the care they need isn’t going to be used against them.”
Most of those who testified on ESHB 1155 were explicitly in favor of the legislation and nobody testified against it.
Several people, however, did testify as “other” in bringing up concerns that the bill’s definition of “consumer health data” is too broad and could have unintended consequences, although everyone who did so indicated they support the intent of the bill.
Andrew Kingman, representing the State Privacy & Security Coalition, said that organization has proposed several amendments to delineate between consumer health data that should be protected and data that should not be protected.
“Without our amendments, we are very concerned that the bill’s definition of ‘consumer health data,’ ‘collect,’ and ‘biometric data,’ as well as the requirement for a separate privacy policy, all enforced through a private right of action, will lead to numerous opt-in consent notifications for everyday activities and confusion for both businesses and consumers about what type of data is covered when,” he informed the committee.