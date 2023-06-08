(The Center Square) – Washington ranked No. 22 in the nation in states where unemployment claims are increasing the most, according to a study released Thursday by WalletHub.
The personal finance website compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia by looking at changes in unemployment claims for several critical benchmark weeks and taking into account the number of claims per 100,000 people in the labor force.
Per the WalletHub study, there were 17 claims per 100,000 people in the Evergreen State.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez explained Washington's middle-of-the-pack ranking.
"Washington is the state with the 22nd biggest increase in unemployment claims," she reiterated in an email to The Center Square. "It registered a growth of 25.76% in unemployment claims compared to the same week in 2022, contributing to its place among the middle-ranked states. The spike in unemployment claims indicates that Washington's labor market could be destabilizing due to inflation and the threat of a potential recession."
The current rate of inflation in the U.S. is 4.9%. That's historically high but down substantially from the 8% to 9% inflation rate last year.
Even as inflation fears ease somewhat, the possibility of a recession lingers, although there is some encouraging news on that front as well.
On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs lowered its probability for a U.S. recession in the next 12 months to 25% from 35% and said the Federal Reserve would "most likely" hike interest rates by 25 basis points next month.
Paul Turek, state economist with the Employment Security Department, told The Center Square last month that federal efforts to cool down inflation and avoid a recession are impacting Washington.
"To deal with inflation, policymakers have been trying to bring together and balance out the supply and demand for workers," Turek explained. "As that's been occurring, the inflation rate is starting to go down."
Something else is going down as well.
"The demand for workers has gone down; we're seeing that in the other indications that we've tracked," Turek noted. "They still want workers. They just don't want as many as what they wanted before."
That includes the tech field in Washington, where recent layoffs have hit industry giants like Amazon, Google and Microsoft.
Nevertheless, the tech industry remains a growth industry in a state where nearly one in 10 residents are employed in tech.
A March report by CompTIA, one of the industry's top trade associations, says tech openings in Washington this year are projected to increase by nearly 4%, one of the most significant projected increases in the nation.
According to WalletHub, these are the 10 states with the biggest unemployment claims increases.
1. Minnesota
2. Ohio
3. North Dakota
4. California
5. Pennsylvania
6. Idaho
7. Tennessee
8. Texas
9. Virginia
10. Iowa
These are the 10 states with the most minor increases in unemployment claims:
51. Vermont
50. Oklahoma
49. Wyoming
48. Maryland
47. Mississippi
46. Florida
45. New Hampshire
44. South Dakota
43. Missouri
42. Alabama