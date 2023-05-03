(The Center Square) – "Criminalizing drug possession and use is an important step for the public health and safety of our community. We have a drug crisis that requires us to act locally," Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward told The Center Square just prior to Gov. Jay Inslee calling a special session of the Legislature.
The topic of debate for the special session, dubbed the "Blake fix" because of the Washington Supreme Court decision that it addressed, was meant to head off the de-facto legalization of all drug possession in Washington state starting after the current law expires on June 30.
After voting 5-2 to indefinitely suspend debate on a potential fix brought forward by Councilmembers Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle, an ordinance known as the Safe Open Spaces Act, the majority vote opted to submit an ordinance of their own to address drug possession in Spokane.
An ordinance that was, according to Councilmember Bingle, "basically just our ordinance re-packaged."
Here's what that new ordinance could look like.
Council President Breean Beggs went on to introduce this new possession ordinance, saying, "We asked city legal to assist us in putting together something broader and more comprehensive than the [Safe Open Spaces Act] to address the situation," in the City Council in the Public Safety Committee meeting.
Beggs explained that, to avoid conflict with the current expiring state law, the ordinance would stay a simple misdemeanor until June 30 and then escalate to a gross misdemeanor afterward.
The ordinance would refer everyone to community court, as opposed to criminal court, as Spokane does not currently have a drug court, which is a difference between this ordinance and the failed version of the law in the Legislature.
Beggs said current wording of the ordinance does not have an initial booking into the jail because "the jail is not currently not keeping people in jail for misdemeanors if it's not a DUI or domestic violence."
If this wording stayed in the ordinance, law enforcement says it could cause problems.
"The problem that we have with a cite-and-release-only criminal code, is that if the person doesn't cooperate (and identify themselves), we're not able to take that person into custody," said Assistant Chief Justin Lundgren with Spokane PD.
Lundgren worried that under the ordinance as worded, without the option of a "custodial arrest and booking," individuals could refuse to identify themselves and walk away.
Mary Muramatsu, assistant city attorney with the City of Spokane, echoed those concerns.
"When you take a crime that is by definition arrestable and bookable, and you say it's not bookable, all of a sudden, you are muddying what is clear law enforcement authority," she said.
Much of the following conversation focused on the nuances of pre-and-post-arrest searches, centered around the fact that Washington state has no "stop and identify" law requiring individuals to identify themselves to the police.
"It was important for us to preserve booking as an accountability option and the opportunity for the prosecutor to make recommendations for sanctions," added Mayor Woodward when asked for her thoughts on the ordinance progress. "We worked with the community and the City Council to get to a point where we could accomplish both. Councilmembers Bingle and Cathcart have been important in every step of the conversation and helping us work with the full Council."
When asked if the new ordinance would see the same delay as the Safe Open Spaces Act because of a special session in Olympia, Bingle said in a phone call that "I doubt that will happen with the newer version."
His Safe Open Spaces Act co-sponsor and fellow district one seat-member Cathcart had a more pessimistic comment on the events in Olympia saying " I think we likely all recognize that after 105 days of the legislative session if no reasonable agreement could have been made then that there is very little reason to expect a different outcome suddenly now."
Mayor Nadine Woodward ended on a positive note, saying "This is how the process should work" regarding the progress on drug possession thus far.
Shortly after publication, Woodward called and weighed in on the special session called by Inslee, expressing her gratitude that "sate legislators are going back to work to deal with the most important thing left unfinished from their legislative session."
When asked her thoughts on the outcome of the session, Woodward joked "Well, I don't have a crystal ball," before adding she hopes that the Legislature reaches some agreement that allows possession to be classified as a gross misdemeanor so people can start getting the help and treatment they need.
Woodward did not think the special session would stand in the way of Council passing their own Blake fix ordinance.