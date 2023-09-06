(The Center Square) – The Spokane Regional Air Support Unit, or SRASU, is looking to replace an aging helicopter as part of a proposed $3.69 million deal known as the Helicopter Modernization Project.
SRASU, which falls under the purview of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, was started in 2005 with the donation by the U.S. Army of a single Bell OH-58 helicopter. Overhaul of the aircraft was made possible by congressional appropriation funds secured by U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.
Currently SRASU operates four rotorcrafts: two Bell OH-58s, known as Air 1 and Air 2, along with two Bell 205 Super Hueys, known as Rescue 3 and Rescue 4. Each aircraft was acquired through various government and military surplus programs.
Both Air 1 and Air 2 are more 53 years old. Their advanced age means increased maintenance costs, parts availability issues and long-term safety concerns.
“We’ve got some maintenance coming up on these aircraft the next three years, which will probably total about $250,000 to keep them alive,” said David Ellis, Chief of Police for the Spokane Valley Police Department in Tuesday’s morning briefing of the Spokane County Board of Commissioners.
He explained how and why the project should get off the ground.
“That’s why we’re coming to you to talk about a new aircraft,” he said. “Our preference is a Bell 505.”
The Bell 505 is a variant of the Bell OH-58, which would make the transition to the new helicopter easier on the mechanics maintaining the helicopter. The new helicopter – with a potential potential price tag of $3.3 million for a fully-equipped model – would come with a factory warranty.
The proposed plan is to cannibalize Air 2 for parts to support Air 1. Rescue 4 would be sold to help fund the purchase of the new helicopter.
As for financing the purchase of a new helicopter, the sheriff's office is only about halfway there.
The sale of Rescue 4 is anticipated to bring in about $900,000. Rep. Rodgers, who has supported the program from its inception, has secured another $500,000 in congressional appropriations this funding cycle.
This still leaves $1.9 million, depending on the final purchase price of the Bell 505.
The current plan for that is a 10-year municipal finance option, split equally between the county and Spokane Valley, which would amount to approximately $100,000 annually from each entity.
The purchase price, including the 10-year financing, would be $3,696,200.
The net result of these changes would be a reduction in fleet size from four helicopters to three. Two of which would be active: the new Bell 505 and the Rescue 3 205 Super Huey. Air 1 would be maintained and put on reserve status.
If the program were to move forward, the new helicopter would have an expected delivery date of January 2025, which is when payments would begin.