(The Center Square) - While the Washington legislature considers controversial gun control proposals, another bill that would legalize "betting," or "sweepstakes," on sports shooting or skeet shooting competitions has so far gained strong bipartisan support.
House Bill 1824 sponsored by Rep. Carolyn Eslick, R-Sultan, would allow charitable or nonprofit organizations to hold the same contests as golf organizations, as in an effort to keep their locations financially sustainable.
Under the state’s Gambling Act, this type of betting is already allowed for golf courses and golf clubs and is not considered the same as gambling, which is illegal unless specifically allowed by state law.
HB 1824 would extend this "sweepstakes" opportunity to charitable organizations and nonprofit shooting ranges. They would not be required to obtain a permit or license from the Washington State Gambling Commission before putting on a sweepstakes.
Under existing law, sweepstakes can be conducted in various ways. Participants can purchase tickets on specific competitors in a contest. Another way is to hold an auction where individuals can bid on competitors; whoever places the highest bid on the winner receives the proceeds.
The proposal has so far generated no meaningful pushback. No one has yet to testify in opposition to it, and during the March 6 House floor vote it passed 90-5, with three legislators excused.
Eslick told the Senate Business, Financial Services, Gaming & Trade Committee at a March 21 public hearing that opening up sweepstakes to shooting ranges would help keep them open, as many are closing for financial reasons.
“If we could have something like this, it would create some excitement and we’d get more people coming,” she said, adding if it’s “good for the golfers, it’s good for the shooters.”
Speaking on March 6 on the House floor, she told colleagues “we have to have a place for people to learn how to shoot and learn the safety issues and the safety regulations.”
Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, told House colleagues prior to the March 6 vote that skeet shooting is a popular family activity in dryland and agricultural parts of the state.
“They can be a lot of fun," he said. "[But] they have a hard time keeping their clubs open. I figure that if they’re there and they’re doing something, especially our young folks, they’re not out doing things that they shouldn’t be doing.”
HB 1824 is scheduled for a vote in the state Senate Business, Financial Services, Gaming & Trade Committee on March 23.