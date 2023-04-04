(The Center Square) – There were 26 Seattle City employees that made over $200,000 in overtime pay in 2022.
Out of the 26 employees, there were 17 Seattle City Light employees who made over $200,000 in overtime pay. That is the most out of any Seattle department.
The employee who made the second most in overtime pay was a line worker for City Light. That person made $256,335 in overtime last year, on top of a base income of $157,330. A Seattle Firefighter made the most in overtime pay with $257,356, according to city data retrieved by The Center Square.
Seattle City Light provides electric power to approximately 464,000 residential, business and industrial customers within a 131-square-mile service area. City Light provides power to the City of Seattle, as well as parts of Shoreline, Burien, Tukwila, SeaTac, Lake Forest Park, Renton, Normandy Park and parts of unincorporated King County.
The 131-square-mile service area is the nation's ninth largest publicly-owned electric utility in terms of customers served.
City Light employees are usually not required to work overtime, unless there is an emergency.
“In most instances, working overtime is voluntary,” Seattle City Light said in an email to The Center Square. “However, there are circumstances where employees may be required to work overtime such as winter storms or public safety emergencies.”
The overtime rate of pay for City Light employees varies. Some employees receive an overtime rate of one and a half times their regular pay rate, according to the department. Other City Light employees can receive up to two times their regular pay rate.
Overtime pay is multiplied by a City Light employee’s regular hourly pay rate, so when an employee receives an annual increase, the overtime amount increases as well.
Out of the remaining nine employees who made over $200,000 in overtime pay, six worked for the Seattle Fire Department and three worked for the Seattle Police Department.