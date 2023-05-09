(The Center Square) – Hailing it as a “great anti-racism day for the state of Washington,” Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law first-in-the-nation legislation to address the impact of housing discrimination in the state.
Second Substitute House Bill 1474 charges a $100 document recording assessment to establish a covenant homeownership account and program to provide down payment and closing cost assistance to people identified in an initial Covenant Homeownership Program study – to be completed by March 1, 2024, and every five years thereafter – as impacted by restrictive real estate laws. Participants in the program must be first-time homebuyers with income limitations.
“It is terrible to think that our wonderful state at one time had these terrible racial covenants that prevented people from getting access to housing,” Inslee said at the Monday afternoon bill signing event from the Northwest African American Museum in Seattle. “It wasn’t that long ago; when I was 16 this was still going on. Today we are removing the lengthy shadow of racism from the great state of Washington.”
Discriminatory real estate covenants were recorded across the Evergreen State until 1968, when the federal Fair Housing Act prohibited such real estate covenants. In 1969, the Washington Law Against Discrimination rendered such covenants void and legally ineffective.
Bill sponsor Jamila Taylor, D-Federal Way, said the legislation builds on the past work of others.
“I know some of you have been advocating for social justice since long before I was born,” she told those gathered. “Long before some of the folks here were born and in office in the 70s. And this is to honor your legacy, in legacy hope. This is to honor the work that you’ve done and didn’t think that you would see in your lifetime.”
The bill combatting the effects of racist covenants was the tenth housing bill signed by Inslee on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the governor signed nine housing bills into law at a ceremony held at the Service Employees International Union Local 775 building in Seattle.