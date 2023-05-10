(The Center Square) - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has cosigned a letter along with 11 other state attorneys general calling for greater regulation of natural gas stoves in homes, in addition to a public campaign to highlight what they argue are the unhealthy effects of natural gas usage.
The May 8 letter written by Washington D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, or CPSC, argued for "measures that will reduce the harms associated with gas stoves due to their disproportionate impact on underserved communities."
The CPSC is the federal agency responsible for regulating U.S. consumer products and, the day prior, had put out a request for information, or RFI, regarding the health impact of gas stoves.
"Not only should gas stoves be made safer for consumers, but consumers should be provided with sufficient information about potential health hazards and risks in advance of any purchase so they can make informed decisions about whether or not to install a gas stove in their home," the May 8 letter states. "Proper labeling on gas stoves would represent an important step in helping to educate consumers about the health risks associated with gas stoves. Providing this information upfront is essential to enabling consumers to make a fully informed decision."
The letter also recommends the CPSC adopt stricter standards for gas stove ventilation. "Properly designed, installed, and maintained ventilation systems like range hoods, when used, can reduce exposure to pollution from gas stoves, and therefore, are likely to reduce some of their associated health hazards. In addition to performance standards for gas stove ventilation, general performance standards for gas stoves, such as automatic shut-off valves and pollutant sensors (other than for carbon monoxide), are also necessary to prevent or reduce the health risks from gas stoves."
The letter also urges the CPSC to "focus on increasing consumer knowledge about the health hazards associated with gas stoves through warning label requirements and greater public education and outreach."
Approximately 34% of Washington homes use natural gas for heating, while 56% rely on electricity. In recent years, there have been efforts to ban or restrict the use of natural gas in Washington state. The Washington State Building Code Council recently adopted codes for residential and commercial buildings that, starting in July, will make it illegal for builders to place natural gas or propane in new construction as a primary source of energy. Those codes are currently being challenged in court, while legislation proposing to ban natural gas in new residential and commercial buildings for the state's largest utility provider failed to clear the Legislature.
One of the challenges to restricting natural gas is how to replace that energy on the grid. According to a 2019 Northwest Power Pool study, the state already faces a likely energy gap by 2025 that could "could bring an end to a period of stability dating back to the end of the Western energy crisis of 2000-2001."
Jan Himebaugh is the managing director of external affairs for the Building Industry Association of Washington, or BIAW, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the Washington State Building Code Council. She told The Center Square that the studies alleging a connection between natural gas stove use and asthma doesn't add up because "correlation is not causation. There's a bunch of other variables that contribute to asthma, including genetics and other environmental factors."
She added that imposing additional building standards is only going to make housing more expensive. "We're already in a housing crisis in Washington state. What are you going to do? You're going to add more costs to building a new home. Call me crazy for wanting homeowners and people who live in homes to have energy that keeps them warm and cool and fed in a cost-effective way."
"I don't want rolling brownouts in the middle of high-heat summer in eastern Washington or in the cold, bitter winter," she added. "I think that kills people, and that's what we're on the path toward. Natural gas is a consumer choice that people want."
The Center Square reached out to the Attorney General's Office for comment on how the state would support additional demand to the energy grid if homeowners shifted toward electrical stoves, and if Ferguson supported the removal of hydroelectric dams along the lower Snake River.
Communications Director Brionna Aho wrote in a response that "the letter speaks for itself," quoting specific sections of it that called for the CPSC to "develop voluntary standards or mandatory regulations that will reduce the emissions of harmful pollutants from gas stoves that degrade indoor air quality in U.S. households."