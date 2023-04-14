(The Center Square) – Mayor Nadine Woodward says an effort to shore up drug law in Olympia is moving backward.
Woodward took to Twitter to talk about her "plans to restore tougher drug boundaries," according to the text of a tweet from the official City of Spokane Twitter account, which posted a video of Mayor Woodward addressing the public.
The video opened with a slide criticizing the Blake bill, also known as E2SSB 5536, saying the text of the bill "has undergone revisions that step back individual accountability."
The legislation seeks to clarify appropriate punishment for drug possession after a state Supreme Court ruling created a broad hole in allowable enforcement.
Woodward spoke to her concerns about the effect the bill would have on the city she currently helms.
"The bill passed by the Senate, while not perfect, found some middle ground out of passionate debate. Unfortunately, now that the bill has moved to the House for consideration, penalties included in the Senate version that would have helped ensure an individual follows through with treatment and services have now been stepped back, or eliminated altogether," said Woodward in the nearly two-minute long video.
"The legislation also restricts the ability of local jurisdictions to regulate public drug use," she continued before going on to call on other mayors statewide to sign on to petition the state Legislature to keep control over public drug use laws in the hands of locally elected politicians.
This mirrors an ordinance amending the Spokane Municipal Code her administration is supporting, which was debated by the city council earlier this week.
Introduced by councilmembers Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle, the ordinance would amend a section of the municipal code with language requiring law enforcement to confiscate certain substances, as previously reported by The Center Square.
The ordinance was tabled for later discussion by a 5 to 2 vote in a city council meeting earlier this week.
Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson specifically called out the fact that the ordinance has yet to be reviewed by the Equity Subcommittee, and other members of the majority vote voicing concerns around lack of transparency from the Woodward administration on implementation details.
Council president Breean Beggs referenced the aforementioned Blake bill, and how it may affect local laws, at one point saying further debate on the ordinance "doesn't do any good until we get whatever the state law is going to be."
Woodward closed her video, saying that the concurrence process the Blake bill must go through in the Senate is a chance for "strong reasonable leadership to prevail for the health and safety of our community."