(The Center Square) – The Seattle Community Safety and Communications Center handled over 4,000 911 calls in 45 languages other than English last year.
Out of the 4,193 non-English emergency calls, Spanish was the language with the most 911 calls received by the center with 65% (2,733). In total, there were 614,139 emergency calls in all languages last year.
There were also 1,881 non-emergency calls made to the center in a language other than English in 2022.
The Seattle Community Safety and Communications Center uses a commercial service from CyraCom, the language service company formerly known as Voiance. When an non-English emergency call is made, the 911 call-taker detects a non-English language call and quickly brings a CyraCom specialist on the line, who, in turn, finds a human translator to do the language interpretation, according to Bill Schrier, the interim strategic advisor at the Seattle Community Safety and Communications Center.
“We do have employees who have some fluency in languages other than English, but because 911 calls are so serious, we always engage the professional translation service,” Schrier said in an email to The Center Square.
Language interpreting services are also available to Seattle police officers on patrol. Schrier said the typical process is for an officer to notify a dispatcher from the center that they need a translator. The center then finds the appropriate human translator and calls the officer to help with the translation.
The city dedicated $20.5 million to the center this year, whereas the department received $22.1 million in 2022. The city said that staffing shortages affected the Seattle Community Safety and Communications Center.
“While the department has begun to see improvements in recruitment and retention, it has not reached full staffing of its 127 designated call taker, dispatcher and supervisor positions,” the city states in its 2023 budget.
The full statistics for non-English emergency calls are:
Spanish – 2,733
Vietnamese – 346
Mandarin – 277
Cantonese – 146
Korean – 91
Somali – 91
Russian – 70
Amharic – 68
Tigrinya – 60
Arabic – 35
Mongolian – 34
Brazilian Portuguese – 30
French – 25
Farsi (Persian) – 18
Haitian Creole – 18
Punjabi – 18
Dari (Afghanistan) – 16
Cambodian – 14
Oromo (Ethiopian) – 14
Lao – 11
Pashto (Afghanistan) – 10
Hindi – 8
Japanese – 8
Swahili – 7
Ukrainian – 6
Lingala – 5
Tagalog – 4
Thai – 4
Kirundi – 3
Bosnian – 2
Filipino – 2
Italian – 2
Mien – 2
Nuer – 2
Polish – 2
Portuguese – 2
Burmese – 1
Fuzhou – 1
Hmong – 1
Macedonian – 1
Marshallese – 1
Romanian – 1
Taiwanese – 1
Turkish – 1
Wolof – 1