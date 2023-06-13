(The Center Square) – Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal is seeking a third term in office.
Reykdal was first elected to the job of overseeing K-12 schools throughout the state in 2016 and then re-elected in 2020.
“Washington is recognized as one of the best states to raise a family, start a business, and thrive,” Reykdal said in a Monday news release announcing his plans. “One of the reasons we rank so high is our outstanding public schools. In six years, despite a pandemic, we are near record highs in graduation rates; assessment scores are rising once again; enrollments are re-accelerating, we have expanded access to college credit while in high school; increased options to become a bilingual learner; added record investments to support students with disabilities; and we have opened up robust pathways that empower students to focus on college, apprenticeships, military service, or straight to work after high school.”
According to information presented by Reykdal’s office in February at a “Results Washington” public performance review, four-year high school graduation rates in the state have been mostly on the rise over the last decade, up about 6% over the last 10 years.
It hasn’t been all good news in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted in-classroom learning.
National Assessment of Education Progress exams showed a nationwide decline in math and reading achievements between 2019 and 2022.
Washington fourth-graders saw a five-point decline in math, while eighth-graders saw a decline of 10 points. In reading, Washington fourth-graders saw a three-point drop, and eighth-graders saw a five-point drop.
Reykdal’s priorities for a new term include expanding in-school mental health resources, increasing career and technical education in high school, universal meals, reforming student transportation, and more financial literacy programs.
His current term ends in January 2025.