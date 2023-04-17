(The Center Square) – A bill to create more pathways for trainees to become licensed electricians was signed into law by Washington state Governor Jay Inslee on April 14.
Senate Bill 5320 allows a person who has been issued an electrical training certificate to work without registering in an apprenticeship if the trainee has 3,000 hours of experience working in the electrical construction trade or completed a two-year training school program in the electrical construction trade.
The bill was sponsored by Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, who said the bill supports Washington state’s efforts to transition from greenhouse gasses to electricity by building a workforce that helps better meet modern demands.
“The bill is a major step forward for the electrical construction trade in Washington,” Saldaña said in a statement. “We are expanding opportunities for people while protecting the higher standards we’ve established for journey-level electricians. We can have a robust workforce and ensure all electrical construction work is performed safely.”
Once the law takes effect, the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries must permit trainees to qualify for the journey-level electrical examination if the applicant demonstrates 8,000 hours of experience in the electrical construction trade. Approximately 4,000 of those hours must be dedicated to “new industrial or commercial electrical installations under the supervision of a master journey-level electrician or journey-level electrician,” according to the bill.
The cost for permit trainees to maintain the license is $4,000 in bonds. Trainees can also receive an assignment of savings and have a current administrator or master electrician assigned, according to the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries. Licensing fees cost about $294, along with a $44 assignment of administrator fee. Renewals cost $254.
When the bill was introduced in a Senate Labor and Commerce meeting on Jan. 19, Sen. Curtis King said the state currently has a shortage of electricians
The newly signed law takes effect on July 1.