(The Center Square) – The Seattle Police Department is seeing small improvements in its recruitment compared to last year, but there is still a net loss of officers so far in 2023.
From the beginning of 2023 through March 16, Seattle Police have hired 19 officers, which is nine more than last year’s year-to-date total of 10 hires. Notably, during the department’s presentation to the Public Safety and Human Services Committee on March 28, officer separation statistics were left out.
However, a version of the presentation available online reveals that there was a net loss of 6 officers through March 16, 2023. That is an improvement over the 2022 year-to-date net loss of 28, but is not on pace to reach the city’s goal of a net gain of 500 officers in the next five years.
Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen said he was confused as to why the staff reduction statistics were left out of the draft presentation for the committee. Instead, Seattle Police Department staff showed a net change of 19 more officers.
“Obviously, we are trying to get to a net gain of 500, so if we have a net change of 19 for a two and a half month period, that’s going to take several years,” Pedersen said in the Public Safety and Human Services Committee.
Some statistics show recruitment numbers will increase soon with 56 applicants currently in the backgrounding phase and 10 applicants awaiting for their first-day orientations.
In total, the department estimates that implementing the plan and offering hiring incentives through 2025 will cost more than $5 million. This includes the Seattle Police Recruitment and Retention Plan being awarded $750,000 by the city council last year in addition to $170,000 in the recruitment plan bill from last summer.
The funds will aid in financial incentives for recruited officers. Hired officers would be issued one-time cash bonuses of $7,500 for new hires and $30,000 for lateral transfers to improve the staffing shortage.
Both City Councilmembers Pedersen and Lisa Herbold called for more information on how the funds are being utilized.
“The council approved $750,000, in addition to the $170,000 in the recruitment plan bill from last summer,” Herbold said. “It would be great to know of those dollars, what has been encumbered [and] what has yet to be spent.”
The Seattle Police Department will begin phase two of its recruitment and marketing strategy on April 15 with targeted marketing through radio and publication advertisements.