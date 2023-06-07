(The Center Square) – Washington state Patrol will deploy emphasis patrols on highways to ensure drivers keep their loads secure amidst thousands of related injuries.
From 2016 to 2020, an average of 16,878 people were injured per year across the U.S. when a vehicle collided with another object that was not properly secured, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Washington state Patrol said that debris from unsecured loads causes more than 300 traffic crashes and 30 injuries a year. In 2022, there were five deaths attributed to debris in Washington state’s roadways.
Roadside litter is also attributed to unsecured loads. According to Washington state Patrol, Ecology and the Department of Transportation spend a combined $12 million a year on road and highway cleanups. The state’s We Keep Washington Litter Free campaign spent more than 150,000 hours collecting 5.4 million pounds of litter and cleaned over 21,000 miles of roads in 2022.
“Debris from unsecured loads causes more than 15 million pounds of litter on Washington’s roads every year,” Washington state Department of Ecology Statewide Litter Prevention Coordinator Amber Smith-Jones said in a statement. “Securing your load and keeping your truck bed clean and free of loose debris saves lives and ensures nothing will blow out . . . it also saves taxpayer dollars by eliminating the need to clean it up.”
The emphasis patrols will start on June 9 and go through June 25. Fines range from $103 to $5,000. The largest fines stem from “lit debris,” which are primarily cigarettes, as well as items that can cause car crashes. These fines cost $1,025 to $5,000.
Failure to secure a truck or trailer load could result in a $231 ticket. If something falls out and you cause property damage or injure another person you can be fined and may be charged with a gross misdemeanor, including up to a year in jail.
The Washington State Department of Ecology added that a number of Washington cities and counties have local ordinances that are stricter than the state law.