(The Center Square) – When most of the county comes together during times of public crisis like the wildfires currently ravaging the countryside, the Spokane County Sheriff’s department wants residents to be aware that not everyone is here to help.
Two individuals have been arrested for residential burglary in a region of Medical Lake that is part of the Gray Fire evacuation zone, according to a Tuesday news release from the sheriff's department and the Spokane Police Department.
The incident happened on Monday at approximately 8:15 a.m. in the 20100 block of West Thorpe Road.
Per the news release, a law enforcement officer identified as Detective Lynch of the Spokane Police Department was working out of his jurisdiction as part of the department's ongoing assistance in the Gray Fire evacuation zone, and responded to a reported burglary.
“We’re part of mutual aid agreements. We responded to a mutual aid request by Spokane County to have our officers go out and help with evacuations. Airway heights police helped as well. On Friday we had more than 50 of our officers going door to door, telling people they needed to evacuate,” Spokane Police Department Public Safety Communication Manager Julie Humphreys said.
Humphreys noted Spokane police help with traffic control, allowing firefighters to do their job.
When asked about the risk of burglary, and what Spokane police are doing as the fire situation becomes more manageable, she said, ‘It kind of switches, at some point, to helping secure people’s property.”
The news release continued: “Detective Lynch contacted the caller, a family member of the homeowner, and learned a suspicious male and female arrived at the residence in a blue Audie and provided a license plate. The citizen said the suspicious suspects pulled into the driveway, and he contacted them, knowing no one was supposed to be there,” it said.
A 38-year-old male, later identified as Matthew W. Parsons, who was wearing a yellow high-vis shirt that gave him an appearance “similar to a firefighter" was found at the scene.
The male suspect explained to caller that he had a flat tire and had merely stopped to address it.
A short time later, a 37-year-old female, later identified as Diane M. Guerrero, emerged from behind the residence and entered the vehicle Parsons was driving.
Spokane PD Detective Lynch was able to contact the homeowner, who stated he did not give anyone permission to enter the home and he was missing two drills valued at about $300.
The suspects were at large in the evacuated area for another eight hours before they were apprehended by law enforcement.
Around 4:10 p.m., an man identified as Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputy Brooks observed a vehicle matching the description with the same license plate number near Silver Lake and Medical Lake-Four Lakes Road. He also saw what appeared to be bright yellow clothing worn by one of the occupants.
Based on this information, Brooks conducted a traffic stop.
After contacting Parsons and Guerrero, the suspects explained “they were trying to get back to Tacoma but got lost” but had to stop to change a flat tire.
Upon continuing the investigation, with the assistance of Detective Lynch, sufficient evidence was obtained to arrest Parsons and Guerrero for burglary.
They were transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail.