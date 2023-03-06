(The Center Square) – At a joint press conference with President Sauli Niinistö of Finland following his historic address to a joint session of the Washington State Legislature, Gov. Jay Inslee offered up his unqualified support for that nation’s application for North Atlantic Treaty Organization membership as the war in Ukraine continues.
“But we are most intensely united in the effort to stand with the people of Ukraine,” Inslee said. “I’ll just say this simply: Washington state stands with the people of Ukraine, and Washington state stands with the people of Finland who have been so courageous and so dedicated to this joint civilized effort to stand for democracy in Ukraine.”
On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine from the north, east and south in what Russian President Vladimir Putin called a “special military operation” ostensibly to protect ethnic Russians, as well as prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.
Inslee indicated he didn’t buy Putin’s rationale for starting the largest land war in Europe since World War II.
“And I will just say this: Russia doesn’t have anything to fear from NATO,” the governor stressed. “They do have something to fear from Vladimir Putin, and we have to succeed in making sure the Ukrainian people are the ones who decide their own destiny in the Ukraine.”
In May, Finland and Sweden simultaneously put in their official letters of application to join NATO. New entrants to the alliance must be approved by all existing members, and support for Finland’s application remains pending from Turkey and Hungary.
“We feel in Washington state that your joining NATO – and Sweden’s joining NATO – is not just a geopolitical or geographic asset for the state of Washington, but it empowers us to defend democracy itself,” Inslee said to the president of Finland, characterizing it as a “pro-democracy."
Protecting democracy itself undergirded Inslee’s support for defending Ukraine against Russian aggression and Finland’s pending NATO membership, including referencing the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., sparked in part by former President Donald Trump’s claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.
“From a Washington state perspective, you know, gravity is fixed and nobody thinks it’s at risk,” the governor said. “But democracy is not fixed and democracy is at risk. And the attack on democracy that is going on in the Ukraine right now to some degree is similar to the attack on January 6th on the U.S. Capitol.”
Niinistö agreed.
“Our membership in NATO is for democracy,” he said. “Well, the fight in Ukraine is for democracy, too. We can’t forget that if an autocratic system would win somewhere, it never stops. After one win, it might be another win.”
What happens in Ukraine is not limited to that country or the region, he stressed.
“The world is all the time getting smaller and smaller,” Niinistö explained. “We are more and more dependent on what happens elsewhere.”
The rest of Europe has learned that the hard way, according to the Finnish leader.
“I have to tell you that people of my generation and younger generations in Europe are in a way shocked because the thinking during the decades has been that everything goes always into a bit better and better, and we are totally safe,” Niinistö said. “And this kind of thinking, well, Putin has broken it totally.”
Niinistö said his country was somewhat better prepared due to Finland’s policy of military conscription and last month’s inking of a $9.4 billion deal to buy 64 F-35 stealth fighters from Lockheed Martin.
Inslee said Washington would continue to do its part to help Ukraine in the form of taking refugees, sending supplies to that war-torn nation, and by having Washingtonians speak out against Russia’s invasion.
“And people in Washington, we can speak, and that’s important in this regard to continue this moral and pro-democracy movement,” the governor said.