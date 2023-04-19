(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council has passed a $10 late-fee cap on rent with a 7-2 vote.
Seattle now joins the nearby cities of Auburn and Burien in establishing a $10 late fee cap.
Socialist City Councilmember Kshama Sawant sponsored Council Bill 120541. The bill cites that while many Seattle landlords do not charge punishing late fees, many do treat late fees as yet another opportunity to exploit their renters. Some Seattle renters previously told Sawant’s office that they have been charged upwards of $250 as soon as rent is overdue.
In a Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee meeting on April 7, Seattle City Councilmembers Sara Nelson, Andrew Lewis and Debora Juarez voted in favor of an amendment that changed the originally proposed $10 late-fee cap to a sliding scale of the lesser of 1.5% of the monthly rent or $50 at max.
“What is stunning about the $50 cap that Councilmembers Nelson, Lewis and Juarez voted for is that they presented no evidence whatsoever to justify increasing the late fee cap to $50,” Sawant said at the city council meeting on April 18.
Nelson argues that Sawant’s bill did not consider input from mom-and-pop landlords to large-scale housing landlords. Nelson added that the initial amendment would have charged a late fee of about $27 for a tenant paying $1,787 a month for rent. That is the median rent a Seattleite pays, according to the Seattle Housing Levy proposal.
“I’m trying to avoid the likelihood that the vast majority of tenants who do pay their rent on time will bear the burden of the action of the few who don’t,” Nelson countered. “Landlords will spread the risk to all tenants and it’s possible they could just raise the rent.”
Sawant’s counter-amendment changing the late-fee cap back to the original $10 was passed following a heated debate. Juarez and Nelson joined Councilmember Alex Pedersen in voting against the counter-amendment.
The amended bill will now be sent to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell for his signature.