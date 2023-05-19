(The Center Square) – Assistant Attorney General Sarah Reyneveld’s 15 years of experience in the legislative, judicial and executive branches of government may be the deciding factor in the open King County Council District 4 seat in 2024.
Reyneveld is going against King County Budget and Policy Manager Becka Johnson Poppe and Executive Director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project Jorge Baron to replace the incumbent District 4 representative, Jeanne Kohl-Welles, who is set to retire at the end of her term.
Kohl-Welles appointed Reyneveld to the King County Women’s Advisory Board in 2016. Reyneveld said that since that time, she has been working with communities across King County and the county council to secure funding for affordable housing, behavioral health treatment, child care and services for survivors of gender-based violence.
During her time as an attorney for the last nine years, Reyneveld advocated for workers’ rights to fairer wages, equal pay and to hold companies accountable. In her capacity as the assistant attorney general, Reyneveld has also worked to hold environmental violators accountable.
“I believe I have a proven track record of progressive leadership in working with communities across King County to advance real solutions to address our regional challenges,” Reyneveld said in a phone call to The Center Square. “That’s why I’m the only candidate in this race to be endorsed by five members of the King County Council, including Councilmember Kohl-Welles.”
The top priorities of Reyneveld’s campaign are addressing homelessness, increasing affordable housing, advancing climate action and increasing transit reliability.
To address homelessness, Reyneveld wants to ensure that the county builds on the recently passed Crisis Care Levy to “address the root cause of homelessness,” which consists of behavioral health issues and substance abuse.
To increase affordable housing, the assistant attorney general wants the county to do more to build on the Equitable Development Initiative, which is an approach to creating healthy communities through funding, programs and policies that meet the needs of marginalized populations and reduce disparities.
In the midst of King County Metro suspending 20 bus routes and reducing some routes’ frequencies starting in September due to low ridership, Reyneveld wants to do more to ensure King County Metro operators get a good contract that provides bonuses, more pay and increased safety measures.
“I’m also interested in working to provide a transportation benefit district funding proposal on the ballot to ensure that we are doing more to deliver fast, more frequent, reliable and accessible bus services,” Reyneveld added.
She also pointed out that she is the only candidate in the District 4 race to be endorsed by the Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents Metro bus operators.
All three King County Council District 4 candidates have prioritized addressing homelessness, increasing affordable housing and climate action.
The King County Council election will be held on Nov. 7, 2023.