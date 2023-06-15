(The Center Square) –Highway officials are analyzing whether orange stripes in construction zones help protect workers and drivers.
The Washington State Department of Transportation recently added orange to white lane stripes in an active construction zone for the first time in state history.
“We’re looking forward to contributing our information to see if orange contrast striping is something that can be used effectively across the nation,” said Kris Olsen, WSDOT communications manager for the Puget Sound Gateway Program.
Workers began painting orange stripes between white stripes the night of June 7, and lanes reopened in time for the June 8 morning commute, according to Olsen. The I-5 pavement from milepost 138 near Wapato Way to milepost 139 near Porter Way now features orange stripes, according to the news release.
“We want to make sure everyone – drivers, our crews and passersby – get home safely to their loved ones at the end of each day,” said Tom Slimak, WSDOT project engineer, in a news release.
The orange stripes will remain through the summer, and return to white stripes in the fall of this year.
The Federal Highway Administration approved efforts by WSDOT and its contractor, Guy F. Atkinson Construction, to test orange striping. This has been tested in California, Kentucky, Texas and Wisconsin, and Olsen said the FHWA uses data from each state to help determine if orange striping improves work zone safety.
Olsen said WSDOT expects data processing to take several months before the department sends it to the FHWA in early 2024.
“We’re collecting data over the course of the summer. The pilot project will end in late summer or early fall,” she said. “In late summer, early fall our traffic engineers will select five days to analyze.”
Crews are working in the interstate median to build two new bridges. According to Olsen, this required shifting lanes in both directions to the right and temporarily reducing the speed limit to 50 mph.
“Lane shifts frequently leave behind ‘ghost stripes’ from previous lane markings,” Olsen said. “We added orange striping to determine if it helps drivers recognize they’re in a work zone, safely maintain lanes and reduces collisions and work zone intrusions.”
The construction is part of the State Route 167 Completion Project. The SR 167 Completion Project and the SR 509 Completion Project are both part of the Puget Sound Gateway Program, and are backed by $2.38 billion total in funding.
Drivers in this area should use caution, slow down, follow the speed limit, stay alert, follow signage and focus on the road, according to the news release.
“Work zone collisions don’t just affect drivers and construction crews,” Slimak said. “Motorists, their passengers, and passing pedestrians account for 95% of the people hurt in construction work zone accidents.”
Officers reported 1,192 collisions in work zones or an external backup in 2022, and Washington averages 478 roadway work zone injuries each year, according to Olsen.
“Work zone safety – for roadway crews and highways users – is our top priority, every day,” she said.