(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Assessor's office is getting ready to mail out new property valuations to taxpayers.
County valuations are up $1.4 billion for the 2023-2024 calendar year. The amount is a lower increase compared to the $13.8 billion valuation increase in the 2022-2023 calendar year.
"While $1.4 billion is a very large number, I think it's a lot more tolerable to people. When you get a two or 3% increase on your value, it's not quite as shocking as – we had some go up sixty or seventy percent [last year]," said Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis in a meeting with the County Board of Commissioners this week.
He then commented on the last two years being a large workload for staff at the county assessor's office, with some property values increasing by double-digit percentages year over year.
This situation led to what Konis called a "record number" of valuation appeals this year.
"People think that if their assessment goes up 20% that their property taxes go up 20%, and they just don't," said Konis before going on to highlight a new online tool to estimate property tax based on updated valuations.
According to data from the 2022-2023 tax year, the tool was off by less than 1% for valuations. The tool, available on the county assessor's website, is already live and able to be used by property owners.
The county is also modernizing the way they notify taxpayers of changes in property value.
"So we are changing how we've done business for about the last decade or so. Before this our revaluation notices, which are going out June 1st, [were postcards]," said Konis. "We are now going to a letter format."
He noted frustrations in the past with the postcard, saying, "It didn't necessarily look official enough, so oftentimes we heard that people just threw it away. So what we're trying to do [with the letter] is grab people's attention."
The letter will be double-sided with bigger fonts and more opportunity to clearly explain things to the taxpayer.
This increased size and format change will cost an additional $30,000. Most of the cost, Konis noted, is the difference between mailing a postcard and mailing a letter.
He added it would be done at no additional cost to the taxpayer under their existing budget, but the Assessors office may request funds in next year's budget to roll the system out on a larger scale.
Included in this new letter format is a breakdown of where taxpayers' property tax dollars are spent. Here's the breakdown for this year.
- 34.89% - Local Schools
- 23.84% - State Schools
- 15.15% - Cities & Towns
- 12.33% - Fire Districts
- 8.09% - Spokane County
- 3.55% - Road Districts
- 2.11% - Libraries
- 0.01% - Cemeteries & Parks
Konis noted that the average property valuation increase countywide was a little over 2% for the 2023-2024 calendar year.
New valuations will be mailed on June 1st of this year.