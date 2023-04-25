(The Center Square) – The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s latest survey continues to show a majority of Seattle-based voters do not trust the city’s spending of their tax dollars to address critical issues.
According to the data, when voters were asked to agree or disagree with the statement, "I trust the city of Seattle to spend my tax dollars responsibly,” 65% disagreed and 34% agreed.
When asked to agree or disagree with the statement, "I trust that the City has an effective plan to address the critical issues facing our city like homelessness, affordability and public safety," 82% disagreed and only 17% agreed.
Lastly, voters were given the question: "would you say that taxes in Seattle are too high, too low, or about right for the level of services the city provides," of which 57% said taxes were too high. Approximately 9% of voters said taxes were too low and 34% said about right or “I don’t know.”
“You put this all together and you start to understand what’s going on in voters’ minds in terms of trust [which is] ‘I don’t think I’m getting a good return, I don’t understand what the plan is [and] I don’t see the results,’” EMC Research Senior Principal Andrew Thibault said in a media briefing on April 25.
The Metro Chamber’s survey was conducted on March 28 through April 3, with 700 completed interviews. Thibault said Seattle voters are still overwhelmingly Democratic and progressive, which makes them the primary drivers of the survey’s data. Notably, Thibault added that the data reveals voters’ attitudes are shifting in terms of their desire for results from the city.
The overall results of the survey show the quality of life in Seattle are making small improvements, while top concerns remain the same. The latest survey had a quality of life score of 4.2 out of 10, which is the highest score since the survey was first conducted in August 2021.
Homelessness, crime, drugs, public safety and cost of living were among the most concerning issues, according to the survey. Only 4% of Seattle voters said taxes were their top issue.