(The Center Square) – Gov. Jay Inslee announced a grant to expand ZeroAvia’s Paine Field operation at the 2023 Paris Air Show Monday.
“ZeroAvia is a key member of the rapidly growing ecosystem of world-leading innovators located in Washington state who are building the future of sustainable aviation fuels and zero-emission propulsion systems,” Inslee said in a news release.
The state is giving ZeroAvia a strategic grant of $350,000, said Jaime Smith, Inslee’s executive director of communications. The grant will go toward improving ZeroAvia’s research and development facilities, according to the news release, and the company is working with Alaska Airlines at Paine Field in Everett to develop the world’s largest ‘zero-emission’ aircraft.
“This is a great step forward in aviation innovation, to help create a new future of flight – right here at home,” said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci in a news release. “We’re thrilled to partner with industry leader ZeroAvia to make new zero emissions options a reality.”
ZeroAvia employs nearly 30 people on-site, according to the news release. It is developing electric propulsion technology and working to convert a Bombardier Dash 8 – Q400 plane into a hydrogen-electric aircraft.
“With the vast array of talented aerospace and electrical engineers, amidst a hub of aerospace industry peers also pushing towards sustainable flight, Everett is a hugely important location for us,” said Val Miftakhov, ZeroAvia founder and CEO in the news release.
Support from Inslee and the Washington Department of Commerce allows the company to pursue targets for commercial flight of up to 20-seat aircraft by 2025, and up to 80-seat aircraft by 2027, Miftakhov said.
“We are tremendously excited about the opportunities this opens up to grow our team and establish world class facilities,” Miftakhov said.
Garry Clark, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County, said the grant would also benefit the community. He said he thinks the move shows a commitment to innovation, clean energy, and high-quality jobs.
“Together, we are driving advancements in sustainable aviation and strengthening Snohomish County’s position as a global hub for cutting-edge technology and economic prosperity,” Clark said.
Smith said aviation is one of the most difficult sectors to decarbonize, but Inslee said the state hopes to help companies reach that goal.
“Our low-carbon fuel standard, abundant clean power and generous new tax incentives for low-carbon fuels provide an unmatched base from which to develop and deploy the next generation of renewable solutions to decarbonize the aerospace sector,” Inslee said.