(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council majority voted Monday night to scrap a long-debated plan to keep drug possession illegal – despite a court decision negating state drug laws – and craft a similar provision.
The Spokane City Council moved up discussion on the Safe Open Spaces Act to Monday. The bill was Councilmembers Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle’s proposed response to the Washington Legislature’s failure to act on the state’s soon-to-expire drug possession law.
The Safe Open Spaces Act, which had been debated in the council over the prior month, would have made drug use or possession in a public space a gross misdemeanor, as previously reported by The Center Square.
A majority of the City Council had other ideas. They rejected the ordinance and substituted their own. The vote was 5 to 2 to suspend discussion indefinitely on the Safe Open Spaces Act, with Councilmembers Cathcart and Bingle being the no votes.
Dubbed the “Blake fix” in the Legislature because of the Washington Supreme Court decision it addressed, the law was meant to head off the de-facto legalization of all drug possession in Washington state starting after the current law expires June 30, a mere 60 days from this council meeting.
According to Bingle, the progressive majority’s legislation had a few minor differences from the Safe Open Spaces Act and one major one: it was not introduced with the support of Mayor Nadine Woodward.
“Being in a supermajority, they literally never have to work with you because they can override anything,” Bingle told The Center Square on the phone, in between virtually attending council sessions from a conference in Philadelphia.
“What they’re proposing is literally a repackaging of our ordinance,” Bingle added before going on to note suggestions from Council President Breean Beggs that would lower police administrative overhead.
“I definitely think taking that off the docket and replacing it with something else has some politics in it,” said Cathcart, whom The Center Square spoke on the phone to between the afternoon and evening council sessions Monday.
Despite being upset that the ordinance he sponsored and put months into working on is now dead in the water, Cathcart was hopeful for what could be a solution to the Blake Fix that appeases both factions of the vote.
“I would say that the council as a whole has evolved considerably in a very short period of time. I’m sure the Legislature not being able to get their job done played a role in that conversion,” said Cathcart, before bringing in the bigger picture. “But in the end, it’s not about my bill. It’s about what we need to protect the community.”
The council is expected to consider the new measure in its May 8 session, according the the Spokesman-Review.