(The Center Square) – King County Metro is exploring the idea of fully suspending transit fares to improve current ridership rates.
King County Council staff created a report to find options in regards to a free or reduced fare system for Metro. The report referenced a literature review and research synthesis on fare-free transit conducted by the University of California Los Angeles and a fare-free transit evaluation done by National Academies. Both analyses find that one of the most significant benefits of suspending fares is to increase transit ridership.
Metro staff stated in a report that an increase in ridership could help address equity priorities by making transit more accessible for people in need. However, it could also cause operational challenges, such as overcapacity.
Both papers also state that if suspending or reducing transit fares would require a transit agency to reduce services, surveys found transit riders prefer improved transit over lower fares.
“Service improvements are likely to be a more effective use of resources than fare reductions, even for low-income riders,” the University of California Los Angeles report stated.
The Center Square previously reported on Metro suspending 20 bus routes and reducing some routes’ frequencies starting in September 2023 due to low ridership. Notably King County Metro ridership has seen positive trends. In recent weeks, the department has seen daily ridership rates regularly above 240,000 riders during the mid-week.
Metro is also experiencing a bus operator shortage. As of April 2023, Metro has 2,484 transit operators, including 571 part-time bus drivers and 1,913 full-time bus drivers. The department estimates it will need 172 additional full-time equivalent, or a combination of 113 full-time operators and 99 part-time operators for current service levels.
The Seattle Department of Transportation previously analyzed the possibility of establishing a Seattle Rider Free Zone, which would have the city reimburse King County Metro and Sound Transit to make all bus, streetcar and light rail lines in Seattle free for residents, or even all transit riders within Seattle.
The department found that a suspension of transit fares could cost between $192 million and $500 million a year. The range in annual costs would depend on how the Seattle Rider Free Zone program would be structured and implemented.
Seattle has not taken action to implement a fare-free program throughout the city.
The King County Council staff report found that if Metro did turn to a fare-free system, the department would eventually need to either identify a funding source to replace foregone farebox revenue or cut transit service levels. The county’s adopted 2023-24 budget estimates total fare revenue to be $163.5 million.
One funding source the county could turn to is a sales tax levy of up to .3% increase in the King County Transportation District. Each tenth of a percent increase could generate about $92 million a year, according to the report.
King County Metro General Manager Michelle Allison said while the idea of a fare-free system has intriguing benefits, it could be harmful.
“If there is no available revenue, or if that revenue is coming from a space where it is not meeting the values or the goals of that source – that can also be harmful,” Allison said in a King County Transportation, Economy and Environment meeting on May 16.