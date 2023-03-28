(The Center Square) – A new report from WalletHub ranked Washington state No. 48 – fourth worst in the nation – in terms of unemployment rate changes.
To determine its ranking, the personal finance website compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on six key metrics comparing unemployment rate statistics from February to key dates in 2022, 2020, and 2019.
“February’s jobs report showed a slowdown in growth. The economy gained 311,000 nonfarm payroll jobs, down from 504,000 the previous month. In February, there were notable gains in sectors including leisure and hospitality, health care, retail trade and government,” the WalletHub report, released on Friday, states.
The report goes on to note, “Now, the U.S. unemployment rate sits at 3.6%. We have come a long way from the nearly historic high of 14.7% in April 2020, due to a combination of vaccinations and the country fully reopening. However, inflation and the potential of a recession threaten to push the unemployment rate higher again if Federal Reserve rate increases are not able to stave them off.”
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez spoke to Washington’s ranking on its list.
“Washington ranks fourth lowest in terms of unemployment rate changes,” she told The Center Square in an email. “This is because the number of unemployed people has increased by almost 1% in the past month, and by over 9% in the past year.”
Gonzalez continued, “Plus, there were almost 20% more unemployed persons last month than there were in February 2020, right before the pandemic started. Right now, the unemployment rate in Washington is 4.6%, the fifth highest nationwide, and higher than the national average of 3.6%.”
“This is not good news for Washington, as it seems that the state is more affected by inflation and the possibility of an economic recession,” Gonzalez added.
Still, the Evergreen State did slightly better than its neighbor to the south, Oregon, which came in at No. 50 on WalletHub’s list.
On the other hand, Washington didn’t fare nearly as well as its neighbor to the east, Idaho, which came in at No. 11 in the study.
States with the best change in unemployment:
1. Alabama
2. South Dakota
3. Montana
4. Nebraska
5. Missouri
6. North Dakota
7. Wisconsin
8. Florida
9. Maryland
10. Wisconsin
States and state designate with the worst change in unemployment:
51. Nevada
50. Oregon
49. Delaware
48. Washington
47. District of Columbia
46. Illinois
45. California
44. Texas
43. Michigan
42. Pennsylvania