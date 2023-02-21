(The Center Square) – For the second time in two weeks, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office got around Washington’s restrictive police pursuit law by taking to the air to catch a fleeing suspect.
Spokane Valley Deputy E. Jones noticed an idling green Honda idling in a parking stall on the 5000 block of E. Sprague, Spokane Valley and ran the license plate on Valentine’s Day.
It came back with the wrong sort of car altogether: a 2018 Kia Sportage.
Jones, who was driving a patrol vehicle, approached the Honda. He noticed an adult male driver and an adult female passenger sitting inside. The driver, who was later identified as 36-year-old Allen K. York Jr., allegedly fled the scene at high speed, according to a news release by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
The green Honda then “recklessly drove east through the parking lot at a high rate of speed, almost striking another vehicle” per the release, and then “turned onto Sprague and continued to flee.”
He did this “without Deputy Jones pursuing,” as Jones was legally unable to give chase under Washington’s police pursuit law, codified in Washington RCW 10.116.060.
That didn’t stop the helicopter, however.
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office happened to have Air 1 on a scheduled patrol flight at the time. Police vehicles continued to follow at a distance, being updated by Air 1 for over 30 minutes.
“During this time, York’s driving was erratic, ranging from generally going the speed limit and obeying traffic control devices to driving in a highly reckless and dangerous manner, risking the public's safety during the height of the evening commute… through residential streets and parking lots and swerved into oncoming lanes, running red lights at excess speeds, nearly causing multiple collisions,” the release reported.
Eventually, Deputy A. Johnson was able to deploy spike strips to pop one or more of the vehicle’s tires, as seen from Air 1’s thermal imaging camera.
With the car hobbled, Air 1 was able to lead officers to the suspect. He was arrested and booked in Spokane County Jail on charges of evading the police and reckless endangerment 2nd degree. The first charge is a felony, the second a misdemeanor.
Corporal Mark Gregory, spokesman with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, told The Center Square of the previous helicopter-assisted apprehension of a fleeing suspect that when the Legislature “takes away tools that law enforcement uses to keep the public safe, it doesn’t allow for the training we need, and the decision making we need, to keep everyone including the deputies and the public safe.”